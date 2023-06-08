Big Ten Announces Schedule Formats for 2024 and 2025





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Big Ten Conference today announced the opponents for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons. With the additions of UCLA and USC to the conference, 2024 will be the first 16-team season with no division format. Penn State’s home and away schedules for 2024 and 2025 are as follows. 2024

At home: Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwest, Ohio State, USC

Away: Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin 2025:

At home: Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, State of Michigan, USC The 2024 Big Ten football season also debuts the Flex Protect Plus model, which offers a combination of protected opponents and alternate opponents for colleges. Each member institution continues to play nine intra-conference games per season, and teams play every other conference opponent at least twice in a four-year period, once at home and once away. Conference schedules will feature 11 protected matchups that will be played annually and feature a combination of historic and geographic rivalries as well as trophy games. These matchups were finalized in collaboration with all 16 member institutions to ensure that the traditions of the Big Ten Conference remain strong as the conference evolves. The guaranteed annual protected matchups are Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin and UCLA – USC. The other two-play opponents for each member institution rotate every two years. The 2024 season will conclude with the annual Big Ten Football Championship Game, which will see the top two teams in the conference overall standings at the end of the regular season, with the winner earning the Big Ten Championship. Tiebreak procedures will be announced later. The 2024 and 2025 opponent rotations were approved by the Big Ten Administrators Council after careful consideration and constructions that included: Maintaining control and flexibility as the college football postseason format evolves,

with the goal of creating access for programs to an expanded College Football

Playoff.

Balance of annual travel by distance, conference regions, and time zones.

Balance between historical competitiveness and recent competitive trends, inclusive

home/away balance of traditionally competitive schools.

Balancing and maximizing television inventory every season. Match dates for the 2024 football schedule will be announced later this year. For information on joining the Nittany Lion Club and ticketing information for the 2023 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seats at Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, or call 1-800-NITTANY weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. hours To request information for purchasing group tickets, click here. Related Videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2023/6/8/football-big-ten-announces-2024-and-2025-schedule-formats.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos