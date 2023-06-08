Big Ten introduces ‘Flex Protect Plus’ football schedule model in 2024

The Big Ten will introduce a football schedule model in 2024 that includes 11 protected matchups across the conference, eliminating divisions and aiming for a robust overall rotation as the league expands to 16 members with USC and UCLA.

The “Flex Protect Plus” model operates on a nine-game schedule and includes both guaranteed annual and alternating games. Beginning in 2024, each conference link will occur at least twice in a four-year period, once at each member school’s home stadium.

The list of annual protected matchups, featuring historic rivalries and trophy games, varies in number between Big Ten teams.

The protected games are: Michigan-Ohio State, UCLA-USC, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Indiana-Purdue, Michigan State-Michigan, Iowa-Minnesota, Illinois-Northwestern, Iowa-Nebraska, Maryland-Rutgers, Iowa-Wisconsin, and Illinois-Purdue . The Big Ten announced all opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons on Thursday, though specific dates will be finalized later.

Teams will also have opponents they play in both 2024 and 2025 – called “two-plays” – which will change for the 2026-27 cycle. For example, USC and Penn State play in both seasons, as do UCLA and Nebraska.

Big Ten chief operating officer Kerry Kenny told ESPN that overall flexibility became the number one priority on the scheduling model, sparking about a year’s worth of discussion. The conference considered models that did not include protected annual games, or 1-3 protected games per school, before deciding that a diversified approach could preserve key combinations and create the best rotation, allowing players to compete in every stadium. According to Kenny, the Big Ten rated 171 versions within the Flex Protect Plus model.

“It’s done in two-year increments, so that allows you to be a little bit more responsive to competitive trends, responding to changes in the postseason model,” Kenny said. “Look, we don’t know how the CFP committee is going to evaluate teams in this expanded playoff, but we’re pretty confident that this model that we’re putting forward and the depth of the games and the quality of games, that’s going to sending a pretty strong and important message.”

In the divisionless model, the top two teams will compete in the Big Ten championship game. Tiebreaker details will be announced at a later date. Since the Big Ten implemented the East and West Divisions in 2014, the winner of the East Division has won every conference title.

Kenny said that while divisions had advantages, they also limited the frequency of engaging matchups. Under the current divisional model, Indiana-Purdue is the only protected annual cross-division matchup. Kenny said the Nebraska-Michigan series, in which Michigan visited Nebraska in 2012 but did not return until 2021, often came up in discussions.

“That’s a nine-year gap for two historically competitive, some of the winningest programs in the history of the sport, and Michigan and Nebraska fans have only seen that game in Lincoln twice since Nebraska joined the league,” said he. “So competitive is important and access to the postseason and TV, but it comes down to asking the question, ‘What makes us a conference? What makes us feel like we’re really connected in a meaningful way?’

“Playing against each other more, not less, has some impact.”

When researching different roster models, the Big Ten asked its schools to list the top matchups — historical rivalries, regional contests, trophy games — they would like to have protected annually in a non-divisional format. The schools were then asked about their “non-negotiables,” Kenny said, as well as games they’d like to play often, but not annually.

Iowa, which first played both Minnesota and Wisconsin in the late 1890s, kept both games, along with Nebraska, a regional series played the day after Thanksgiving since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.

Penn State, meanwhile, has zero annual protected opponents in the new model. The Penn State-Ohio State game has often shaped the league and CFP races, but will not be played in 2025 after taking place at Beaver Stadium in 2024.

“The more protected matchups you included in the model, the less flexibility you had to create a really balanced model for everyone,” said Kenny. “So 11 was where we capped it off. Penn State doesn’t have protected matchups, but they see more teams three years out of four. The way the model will be built going forward, that’s maybe a little more geographical for them.”

USC’s first Big Ten schedule in 2024 includes Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin at home, and Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and UCLA on the road. UCLA’s first Big Ten slate has Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and USC at home, and Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Rutgers on the road.

Both newcomers will play every Big Ten school at least once by the end of the 2025 season, and every existing Big Ten team will play at UCLA or USC during the same time frame. Kenny said more travel and a third time zone were factored into the 2024 and 2025 opponents, as well as avoiding repeat venues from the 2023 schedule and maintaining the alternating five-four split — five league home games one year, four league home games next.

“We had to make sure we struck a good balance between not having really extreme travel distances for them, from one school having to go to their five furthest possible opponents in Year 1,” Kenny said. “You have to balance the schools in the eastern time zone and the schools in the central time zone.”

Michigan’s 2024 trip to USC will be the first since 1958. USC will visit Penn State for the first time since 1994.

UCLA will attend Michigan Stadium for the first time since 1996 and will host Ohio State for the first time since 2001.

The Big Ten first introduced divisions in 2011, when Nebraska joined the league as the 12th member. The first divisions, named Legends and Leaders, were formed to achieve competitive balance based on team performance data. Certain annual rivalries were sacrificed, including Wisconsin-Iowa.

But the division names drew a lot of derision, and the league scrapped them in 2013 and then went with the GIs, which began when Maryland and Rutgers entered the league in 2014.