PREVIEW: Panthers try to defend home ice in Game 3 vs. Golden Knights

Overall, the Panthers have won four of their last five games in Sunrise.

After dropping the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals on the road, the “Comeback Cats” now look to defend their own building against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday.

“Going back home, I think it’s a relief for all of us to take care of the home ice like we have all the playoffs and make it a series,” said the striker. Matthew Tkachuk, leading the Panthers in goals (10), assists (12) and points (22) in the postseason. “You can’t make it a series unless you win this game tonight. All we’re focused on is winning one game.”

After opening the series with a 5-2 loss, the Panthers suffered a 7-2 loss in Game 2 as penalty minutes piled up and the Knights found success generating an attack through the crowds. The Panthers and Knights combined for the second most PIMs in one game in Stanley Cup Finals history, teaming up for 148 penalty minutes as tempers flared from start to finish.

During the first two games of the series, Vegas has won 4-for-11 based on the man advantage.

“I think the guys are excited, a lot of emotions,” forward said Anthony Duclair, who lit the lamp in Game 1 against the Knights. “At the same time, we just have to be a bit smarter in certain situations. The last thing we want is to keep taking penalties and putting those guys in power.”

The good news for the Panthers is that Radko Gud will be back on the ice for Game 3.

Gudas, who leads the playoffs with 81 hits, exited Game 2 early in the first period after being hit in the head by Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev. While Gudas is expected to return, Eat Luostatinswho has yet to pass since Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, will be sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

“Radko is clearly a force for us there,” he said Jose Mahura, who acts as Gudas’ partner on the blue line. “He can be a game-changing player for any team with the way he plays.”

After a roll with 11 forwards and seven defenders in Game 2, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said he plans to go back to 12/6 in Game 3. When asked about his thoughts on the way to the big tilt of tonight, he said he wants to see his players dial back their signature physicality a bit.

“I think the Boston series was more physical than this series,” said Maurice. “I think we made this sequence more physical than it needed to be. We had 22 hits in the first period in Game 2. Pro rata that, you don’t need 66 hits in a game. There’s an energy cost to that.”

In addition to staying off the beaten path, the Panthers still have to solve Adin Hill.

After a performance of 33 saves in Game 1, the Knights goaltender stopped 29 of 31 shots in Game 2, including gobbling up all 12 shots he faced in the penalty kill. With clutch saves at key moments, he has saved 3.02 goals above expectations in the series, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

For the panthers, Sergey Bobrovsky will man the crease in Game 3.

“It’s really just the simple things,” forward Sam Bennett said when asked about beating Hill. “It brings more traffic to the net, more pucks to the net and that makes his life difficult. He’s a good goalkeeper. He’s a great goalkeeper. We know that. We’ve been against good goalkeepers in all the playoffs. it’s just a matter of time.” The more pucks, the more shots we get on the net, the more success we will have.”

Tied with Jack Eichel for first place in Vegas with four points in the series, Jonathan Marchessault has done the most damage on offense for the Knights. After lighting the lamp once in Game 1, he struck twice in Game 2. He also scored on the power play in every game so far.

In addition, the line from Brett Howden, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone has also been very effective for Vegas, especially in Game 2 where Howden found the back of the net twice. Going 5-on-5, the Knights led 3-1 in goals with that line on the ice.

As for the panthers, Anton Lundell and Duclair have been the best producers in the assault on the Knights. Lundell, who teamed up with Tkachuk to score Florida’s lone goals in Game 2, has tallied two points in the series, while Duclair has also collected a goal and an assist thus far.

Despite trailing 2-0 in the series, the Panthers are confident they can turn their fortunes around tonight.

“It’s a must to win,” said Duclair. “We know the situation. I think even if we go back to the Boston Series, it’s not a position you want to be in, but at the same time it brings out the best in us. We’re looking forward to the challenge. Coming home, we’re energized .”

THEY SAY IT

“They’re a different team than anyone else we’ve played against in these playoffs. I think they’re most like Boston in terms of size, physicality and how they seal it and get to our net. We’re definitely in been able to address that in the past.” — forward Sam Bennett

“We need to adjust a few things to improve the results of how we are playing now. In Game 1 it was right there for us and unfortunately we didn’t come out with it, but in Game 2 we were definitely beaten across the ice in every facet of the game. We certainly have a lot to improve to win tonight.” — forward Matthew Tkachuk

“Just being home, just having our crowd on our side and just playing comfortably for our home fans has been a huge key for us. We look forward to the challenge here over the next two games.” — striker Anthony Duclair

“[The Knights] did what they had to do. We need to win these games at home to hold on to serve. The difference in all of our perceptions of the game is, until you go back and take a really close look at the game the next day without the emotion, it’s based so much on the fans. You squat a pub and the home crowd goes crazy. You do it on the road and it’s a whisper.” — head coach Paul Maurice

PLAY-OFF LEADERS

Panthers

Goals: Tkachuk (10)

assists: Tkachuk (12)

points: Tkachuk (22)

Knights

Goals: Marchésault (12)

assists: Eichel (16)

points: Eichel (22)

PANTHERS PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

– May 8th: F Mackie Samoskevich agreed on a three-year entry-level contract

