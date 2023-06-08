Black, Paduraru earn Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State softball senior Lexi Black and men’s tennis senior Andrew Paduraru have received 2023 Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarships announced on Thursday. Black and Paduraru each received a $7,500 postgraduate scholarship from the Big Ten Conference. Black was one of three softball student-athletes to secure one of the Big Ten’s highest honors. A diligent student in class and a valuable contributor on the playing field, the Omaha, Nebraska native earned a cumulative GPA of 3.91 while earning her undergraduate degree in veterinary and biomedical sciences from Happy Valley. She will continue her academic career at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she will receive a doctorate in veterinary medicine. Her success in the classroom earned her College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors in 2023, her first career recognition by CSC after earning Easton/NFCA Scholar Athlete and Academic All-Big Ten honors each season in which she qualifies came. A routine contributor to the Nittany Lion squad as a starting first baseman and cleanup hitter, Black appeared and started in all 47 games for PSU this season. She finished the year with a career-best .319 with 10 home runs, 15 doubles, and 36 RBI. Black, one of the league’s most dominant hitters last season, finished with an OPS of 1,085, the ninth-best mark of any Big Ten batter, highlighted by her selection as an All-Big Ten Second Team designee. Additionally, on April 24, Black won the first Big Ten Player of the Week award for the Nittany Lions in the 2023 campaign, becoming only the second Nittany Lion to clinch the award since 2016. Paduraru recently graduated from Smeal College of Business with a bachelor’s degree in supply chain & information systems with a 3.67 GPA. The Michigan native is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. As a senior, Paduraru racked up five singles victories this spring, helping the Nittany Lions to 15 wins as a team. He had some wins this season against Saint Francis, Mount St. Mary’s, Drexel, Villanova and Purdue. In doubles, Paduraru had three wins in doubles, including two in doubles matches. Paired with Pranav Nemani for doubles win against Mount St. Mary’s and combined with Loren Byers for a doubles win against Villanova. In his Penn State career, Paduraru recorded 12 wins in singles and five in doubles.

