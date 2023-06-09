Go behind the scenes of tennis French Open at Roland Garros





Tennis legend John McEnroe shares a behind-the-scenes look with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie of the French Open at Roland Garros, a future venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics and it's game, set, match as he takes on Savannah on the clay court !June 8, 2023

