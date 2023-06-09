Denver Hockey 2022-23 Team Awards

DENVER Senior goalkeeper Magnus Krona highlighted the Denver Pioneers hockey team’s accolades as the recipient of the 2022-23 Bill Masterton MVP.

Chrona was one of nine individuals honored at the program’s 66th annual awards banquet on May 8 at the Magness Arena. Senior was among the other award winners Justin Lee earning the Keith Magnuson Best Defensive Player Award, sophomore Massimo Rizzo winning the Dallas Gaume Offensive Player Award and moving forward Aidan Thompson is selected as the Barry Sharp Freshman of the Year.

Lee reiterated being honored as the best defensive player while also being named to the Dr. Ralph Verploeg Most Inspirational Player Award. Goalkeeper Jack Caruso also received the Bob Martin Community Service Award for the second consecutive year.

The full list of DU hockey prize winners:

Crown started in all 32 games he played in as a senior in 2022-23 and posted a 22-9-0 record, 2.19 goals against average, .916 save percentage, and four shutouts. Chrona, the NCHC Goaltender of the Year, tied for ninth in the nation in wins and tied for 10th in shutouts. Also named to the NCHC’s All-Conference First Team and the winner of the NCHC Three Stars Award for the second consecutive season, the Stockholm, Sweden native was one of nine semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, which was presented to college hockey’s best goaltender.

Lee scored a career-high six goals and added seven assists while playing in all 40 games during the 2022–23 season, placing second to Denver’s back in numbers and fourth in points (13). He added four winning goals, taking second place in the overall standings. The Waskada, Manitoba native led the team with a plus-30 rating and 59 penalty minutes and placed third on the squad with 53 blocked shots, becoming the first DU player to receive the conference’s NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year. Lee was named the 93rd captain in program history prior to the season, appeared in his 100th career game on October 28 in Miami, and appeared in his 125th career game on February 18 against Minnesota Duluth.

Rizzo led the Pioneers and the entire NCHC in overall scoring during the season with a career-high 46 points (17g/29a) in 38 games. A member of the All-NCHC First Team, the Burnaby, British Columbia native was named a Second-Team All-American and also led the NCHC with 31 points in league games. Rizzo led the Pioneers in assists while placing second in goals. The sophomore posted a career-long 11-game point streak from Nov. 26 to Jan. 14 (6g/8a), his third streak of at least six games in his collegiate career.

Thompson led all Pioneer freshmen in scoring and placed fifth on the team with 32 points (10g/22a) in 32 appearances. Despite missing the first eight games of the year with an injury, Thompson still managed a point in 23 games during the year. He recorded a point streak of at least three games six times during the year, including a season-long seven point streak from January 27 to February. 26 (3g/6a), including personal best three-game goal and assist (tie) streaks.

Lemyre finished his freshman campaign with seven points (4g/3a) in 19 games and was named the Murray Armstrong Most Improved Player. After being held off the scoresheet in his first seven career games, the Mirabel, Quebec native scored his first career goal against Lindenwood on December 16. His last six points of the year came in his last five appearances of the season, as he scored three goals and three assists during a four-game streak from March 3–11.

Wright was recognized with the Dr. Ken Bredesen Most Sportsmanlike Player Award, as he racked up 12 points (8g/4a) and a plus-13 rating while taking just two penalty minutes in 34 games during the year. The Burnsville, Minnesota native recorded his first career points on November 11-12 in North Dakota, totaling two goals and two assists, recording the winning marker in each game.

King is the recipient of the Dr. Art Mason Top Scholar-Athlete Award, given to the player who excels on the ice and in the class with a high grade. The Calgary, Alberta native recorded 11 goals, 12 assists and 23 points in 38 games. He led the team with 337 faceoff wins and a .526 faceoff winning percentage.

Caruso, who is one of the Pioneers’ backup goaltenders, is the hockey team’s representative to the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council and helped with campus involvement. The winner of the 2022-23 Bob Martin Community Service Award has also used his time to help teach youth goaltenders throughout the Denver area. He played in a career-high four games during the year, stopping all four shots he faced.

Ritchie was surprised with the award that bears his name for his lifetime commitment to not only the hockey program but all sports teams at the University of Denver. The Daniel Ritchie Spirt Award honors an alumnus or friend of DU Hockey who epitomizes Ritchie’s commitment to giving back to the school, not only financially, but also with time and effort. Ritchie served as the DU Chancellor from 1989-2005 and served as the University’s Chairman of the Board from 2005-2007.

