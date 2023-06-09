Mens Golfs Maas and Stark earn Big 12 postseason honors





Austin, Texas Freshman from the University of Texas Christian Maas has been named the Big 12 Conference Men’s Golf Newcomer of the Year, the league bureau announced Thursday. In addition, Maas and graduated Brian Stark both earned spots on the 10-man All-Big 12 Team. The student-athlete and All-Big 12 team awards were selected based on the individual final rankings from the season’s Golf Week/Sagarin. Coach of the Year was voted by Big 12 head coaches. Maas previously won Division I PING second team All-America and PING All-Central Region team honors. He completed his freshman season with a team-best batting average of 70.57 and is No. 13 in the most recent GolfStat national individual rankings (May 27) and No. 24 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings (June 7). In his 12 appearances in stroke play tournaments this season, Maas recorded five top-10 and 10 top-20 individual finishes. He shot par or better in 23 of his 35 stroke play rounds this year, including 12 rounds in the ’60s. Maas earned a collegiate best individual second place at the Southern Highlands Collegiate (February 26-28) with a 10-under-par 206 (66-69-71). He is one of 12 men’s players competing for the international team of the prestigious 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, to be held June 8-10 at Laurel Valley Golf Club outside Ligonier, Pennsylvania. Stark previously claimed PING All-Central Region team honors. He completed the 2023 season with a batting average of 71.04 (second on the team) and participated in each of UT’s nine events this spring after enrolling in Texas prior to the spring semester. A graduate transfer who spent his previous three seasons at Oklahoma State, he recently announced his return to Texas for his fifth year of collegiate eligibility in the 2023-24 season. Stark is No. 42 in GolfStat’s most recent national individual rankings (May 27) and No. 51 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings (June 7). In his eight stroke play tournament appearances this spring, he recorded two top-five and three top-10 individual finishes. Splendid shot par or better in 14 of his 25 stroke play rounds this spring, including 10 rounds in the 1960s. He recorded his best finish as a Longhorn with a third-place finish at the Big 12 Championship (April 24-26) with 6-under -par 274 (69-72-67-66) and claimed a spot on the Big 12 Championship Team for all tournaments. 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s Golf Postseason Awards Player of the Year: Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech Newcomer of the Year: Christian Maas TEXAS Co-Coaches of the Year: Grant Robbins, K-State and Bill Montigel, TCU All-Big 12 team Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech Christian Maas TEXAS Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State Drew Goodman, Okla Brian Stark TEXAS Patrick Welch, Okla Jase Summy, Oklahoma Ben Lorenz, Okla Calum Scott, Texas Tech Rasmus Neergaard-Peters, Oklahoma State

