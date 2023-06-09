Embrace it: Stokes says Test cricket needs to become more exciting to survive | Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes has urged administrators to make Test cricket more attractive and exciting to ensure the most lucrative talents are not lured away by more lucrative alternatives.

A decline in Test cricket’s popularity, combined with the increasing clout and financial power of overseas franchise leagues such as the IPL, has led to concern over the format’s future. Last month, the England and Wales Cricket Board admitted that franchise competitions posed a threat to its future.

But Stokes, who, along with England head coach Brendon McCullum, has been responsible for implementing a bolder, more aggressive approach, insisted in an article for the Players Stand that Test cricket could still be the pinnacle of the sport if those who run the game embrace change rather than fight it.

As a leader, I’m not much of a writer and to be honest I don’t speak for long in the locker room, he wrote. I’m more of a latecomer, guys, example man. But I’m clear about what we’re trying to do here, what’s at stake, and it’s bigger than just me and my own ambitions on the pitch.

It’s about inspiring the next generation of players. And that doesn’t just mean kids like me, but the emerging crop of players who are already here making the big decisions about their careers.

Referring to competition from other formats and franchise leagues, Stokes added: The landscape is changing. Cricket as a sport is evolving enormously. Faster than ever before. Formats like T20, The Hundred and ODIs bring money and opportunity to players that didn’t even exist 15 years ago.

Growing up there was no greater privilege than representing your country in a test match and I still believe that, by the way, but I’m not naive. Cricketers have short careers and I know players are going to make decisions about the path they take based on financial security for them and their families. It is natural.

I really want governments around the world to get their heads around this, which they seem to be having a hard time doing. Instead of fighting it, we should embrace it. Yes, we may lose a few talented players along the way, but the best way to keep Test Cricket alive and at the top of the sport is to work harder to show players something that excites and inspires them.