Our all-state team for 2023 – Colorado Hometown Weekly





Thirteen ladies from Fairview, Peak to Peak and Niwot earned spots on CHSAA’s girls’ tennis all-state lists, with 11 of them finishing the season with crowns on their heads. in 5A, the daily camera player of the yearFairview Jr Quin Bernthalwon her first state title at No. 1 singles with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 over Lorena Cedeno of Cherry Creek and finished her season with an 18-2 record. She wasn’t the only knight to finish her season on top. Seniors Virginia Gomulka And Lizzie Roth, at 1 doubles, ended their undefeated campaign with a final high over Quinn Binaxas/Mary Clare Watts of Regis Jesuit after storming back with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 final. At 2 dubs, juniors Maya Brakhage And Jane RothCherry Creek’s Sayeesha Garud and Anika Laxminariyan dominated in a 6-1, 6-2 campaign to end their junior run 20-0. sophomore Stella Laird (2 singles) and seniors Elle Middleton (3 singles), both finished second in their respective heats. Laird finished her season with a 15-2 record as Middleton, equally dominant, went 11-1. New freshman Sahasra Kolli served as the area’s lone 4A representative as she topped the leaderboard in her first-ever high school season. She overwhelmed Alyssa Sadri of Cheyenne Mountain in a 6-2, 6-1 campaign in their championship game and finished her season with a 10-3 score. Peak to Peak, in 3A, had the same success as that of the Knights in 5A. sophomore Sydney Lewis led the Pumas from No. 2 singles as they too won a 3A state crown after a 3-6, 7-6, 6-0 war over Colorado Academy’s Katherine Pulido and a 12-0 record to boot. Her 1 double and 3 double teammates proved that they too were the coolest cats in the standings. freshman Sydney Parkinson and sophomores Rany Ezenekweclimbed to the top of the 1 dubs series with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 effort over Kelsey Norland and Evan Quinn of Steamboat Springs. They completed their impressive campaign with a 7-2 record. Senior Rory West and junior Josie Adams achieved a similar feat with 3 dubs, having won their own battle over Vail Christian’s Jenna Elalayli/Sofie Brunner with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 finish. The fairly new doubles pair finished their year with a 3-3 record. The Longmont Times-Call Player of the Year, Longmont’s Lauren Pavot, was not a state finalist and did not make CHSAA’s all-state list, but nevertheless excelled during her final season. Leading up to her loss in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A No. 1 singles event, she did not drop a single set.

