Neil Doef settles lawsuit against Hockey Canada

Now 26, he suffered a broken vertebra in his cervical spine when he was forced headfirst into the boards during a World Junior A Challenge match on December 14, 2014. Photo by Gord Holder / Postal media

Article content A Smiths Falls hockey player who suffered a devastating spinal cord injury while representing his country at an international tournament has settled his seven-year-old lawsuit against Hockey Canada.

Article content Neil Doef, now 26, suffered a crushed vertebra in his cervical spine when he was forced headfirst into the boards during a World Junior A Challenge match against Switzerland on December 14, 2014. He sued Hockey Canada and its insurer, AIG, for $6.5 million. Doef alleged that Hockey Canada had breached its duty of care: its legal obligation to take reasonable steps to protect it from foreseeable harm. In a jointly prepared statement released this week, Doef and Hockey Canada said they have reached an amicable resolution to their long-running legal dispute. The financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Doef expressed his relief that he had finally come to a deal. Hockey continues to be one of the most important aspects of my life, he said. I am eager to continue my journey in the hockey world and make the contributions I can to the game and hockey community.

Article content

Article content Hockey Canada, the country’s national governing body for the sport, said it wanted to publicly recognize Doef’s bravery. He played Canada’s national sport with talent and passion and has shown tremendous resilience and determination throughout his rehabilitation, not least because of his strength of character, Hockey Canada said in the statement. Doef was 17, an aspiring National Hockey League contender and the Central Canada Hockey Leagues Smiths Falls Bears leading scorer when he was injured during the game in Kindersley, Sask. He was stretched off the ice, could no longer feel his arms or legs, and underwent emergency surgery. Doctors were initially wary of his ability to walk again.

Article content But Doef devoted himself to recovery at the Ottawa Hospital Rehabilitation Center and by the summer of 2015 he was able to walk short distances using a cane and an electronic muscle stimulator. Doef then graduated with a degree in economics from Princeton University, where he had previously been recruited to play collegiate hockey. The Ivy League school honored her admission and financial aid offers after Doef’s spinal cord injury ended his hockey career. Photo by Michael Tansey / Postmedia files In his lawsuit, Doef said Hockey Canada failed to obtain proper insurance coverage to pay for the high costs associated with a spinal cord injury. The AIG policy included $1 million in coverage for an insured who suffered total paralysis of both lower extremities.

Article content Documents filed as part of the lawsuit revealed that AIG rejected Doef's $1 million claim in November 2015 because he was not paralyzed. The insurer said he did not meet the definition of a spinal cord injury with the permanent paralysis and functional loss of use of both lower extremities. AIG said the medical assessment showed Doef had normal strength in his right leg, hip, knee and ankle. It offered Doef a $30,000 settlement for the loss of use of his left leg and other benefits for vocational training, home and vehicle modifications, physical therapy and counseling.

Article content

