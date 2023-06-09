Tickets for Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 are on sale





Zimbabwean fans can boast an impressive track record at recent events and are tipped to once again fill the benches and stands as ticket sales begin for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier will be held at four venues between Harare and Bulawayo from June 18 to July 9, with 10 teams competing for the final two places at the Cricket World Cup in India later this year. CWC Qualifier hosts Zimbabwe are among the main contenders for the tournament, along with former Cricket World Cup winners Sri Lanka and the West Indies. The road to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Tickets have been saved for between $2 and $10 for the four group matches involving Zimbabwe, as well as all Super Six matches and the CWC Qualifiers. Group matches without the hosts are free for spectators. Fans are the lifeblood of the game and I am delighted to see tickets being sold to the public at such affordable prices,” said Hamilton Masakadza, former Zimbabwe international and qualifiers director. With the tournament bringing together 10 teams featuring some of the world’s most gifted and talented players, no one will want to miss what promises to be an unforgettable treat of entertaining and high-quality cricket. We encourage fans to buy tickets early for selected matches and also to be there for the other matches where entry is free. Fans can purchase their tickets at cricketworldcup.com, while tickets are sold at the door of the venue each match day, subject to availability. The Cricket World Cup qualifier kicks off on June 18 with Nepal’s Group A match at Harare Sports Club. The hosts will then welcome the Netherlands to the same ground on June 20, ahead of the games against the West Indies and the US on June 24 and June 26, respectively. Video

Spicy Zimbabwe records stunning victory against Pakistan | Match Highlights | T20WC 2022 Match Highlights: Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates form Group B. The top three from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, where each team will play three games against the sides they did not meet in the opening stage of the group. Any points accumulated in the groups against other teams progressing will carry over to the Super Six stage, with the top two qualifying for the Cricket World Cup later this year and meeting in the qualifying final in Zimbabwe. Visit cricketworldcup.com now to buy tickets for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

