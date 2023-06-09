Tennis Alum Tim Puetz French Open mixed doubles champion





AUBURN, Ala. Auburn tennis alumnus Tim Puetz and partner Miyu Kato captured the mixed doubles championship at the French Open on the clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris on Thursday morning. Paired for the first time in this tournament, they came from behind to win 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 against Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus. The duo did not drop a set in their matches on their way to the final. “They had a break point at 4-3 to go up 5-3,” Puetz said after the game. “With Mikey serving after that it would have been really hard to come back from that. We held on, believed in ourselves and did really well. We played a really good super tiebreak in the end. I think I speak for both.” from us that we are very happy to be named Grand Slam champions.” This is the first Grand Slam title for Puetz and the fourth for an Auburn alumnus. Andreas Mies was part of the French Open men’s doubles championship duo in 2019 and 2020, and Stephen Huss won a Wimbledon men’s doubles title in 2005.

Puetz, Auburn’s first men’s tennis Olympian to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, was a four-year letterman at Auburn (2008-11). The product of Usingen, Germany, was a two-year All-American, advanced to the 2009 NCAA doubles semifinal partnering Alexey Tsyrenov, and then was an NCAA singles semifinalist in 2010. A first-team all-SEC honoree, Puetz was an ITA Southern Region champion in both singles and doubles and, partnering with Tsyrenov, won the consolation doubles title at the ITA All-American Championships. He recorded 93 wins in singles and 89 in doubles at Auburn. Puetz is currently ranked No. 24 worldwide in doubles and has won seven career ATP event titles. He and Kevin Krawietz were quarterfinalists in men’s doubles at Roland Garros this year. Mies and partner Matwe Middelkoop advanced to the French Open men’s doubles semifinals, where they lost 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday morning.

