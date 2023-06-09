Sports
2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights Odds, NHL Picks, Hockey Model Game 3 Predictions
The Vegas Golden Knights hope to come within one victory of the first championship in franchise history when they visit the Florida Panthers for Game 3 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. Vegas, who reached the Finals in the inaugural 2017-2018 season but lost to Washington in five games, dominated the first two games of this series at home, beating Florida 12-4 en route to a pair of wins. The Panthers are still looking for their first Stanley Cup Final victory, as they dropped to 0-6 all-time with Monday’s 7-2 loss.
The opening game at the FLA Live Arena is scheduled for 8pm ET. Florida is the -125 favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Golden Knights odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6. Before you watch a Golden Knights vs. Panther’s choice, be sure to check out the NHL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine projection model.
This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as current form, individual games, injuries, and short- and long-term trends when creating NHL picks. The model looks for the best values on the money line, puck line and total.
Now the model has set its sights Panthers vs Golden Knights and just stuck to his choices and predictions from the Stanley Cup final. You can visit SportsLine now to see model choices. Here are Caesars Sportsbook’s NHL odds and trends for Golden Knights vs. Panthers:
- Panther vs. Golden Knights moneyline: Florida -125, Vegas +105
- Panther vs. Golden Knights over/under: 6 goals
- Puckline Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Florida -1.5 (+196)
- FLA: The Panthers are 0-6 all-time in the Stanley Cup Final
- VGK: The Golden Knights have scored 18 goals in their last two games
- Choices Panthers vs. Golden Knights: See choices on SportsLine
Recommended game | Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights
Why the Panthers can win
Despite his lack of discipline in the first two games, Matthew Tkachuk is still one of the best forwards in the league this postseason. The 25-year-old left winger is tied for second with 22 points, tied for first with four winning goals and has been kept off the scoresheet in just four of his 18 appearances. Tkachuk scored late in Game 2 after failing to score a point in the series opener, so he could gain steam for a strong finish to the playoffs.
The Panthers have received solid production from Anthony Duclair during their run as the 27-year-old left wing has recorded 11 points in 17 playoff games after nine in 20 regular season games. Duclair is in the midst of his second three-game point streak this postseason, having tallied in back-to-back games before recording an assist on Monday. Anton Lundell also was a bright spot for Florida in the Finals when he set up a goal in the opener and scored one in Game 2 after going six games without a point.See which team to choose here.
Why the Golden Knights can win
Nine different players have scored at least one goal for Vegas in the Finals so far, with Jonathan Marchessault scoring three, giving him a franchise playoff record of 12 appearances, 10 of them in his last nine games. The 32-year-old winger, one of six players to appear in the 2018 Finals for Vegas, extended his scoring streak to seven games with two goals and an assist in Game 2. Jack Eichel, who is tied for second in the playoffs with 22 points, has yet to beat in the series. But he scored a pair of assists in each of the first two games and has registered a point in 13 of 19 games during his first NHL postseason after finishing the regular season on a nine-game streak.
The Vegas defensive corps contributed offensively to the series, scoring three goals after the same tally in the first three rounds of the playoffs. Center Ivan Barbashev, who won the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019, also makes a strong contribution. The 27-year-old Russian is tied for third on the team with 17 points and has been on the scoresheet in four straight games and eight of his last 10.See which team to choose here.
How Panthers vs. Make Golden Knights picks
SportsLine’s model leans forward on the goal total, as the simulations have the teams combine for 6.5 goals. It also says that one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the Game 3 pick of the model from SportsLine.
So who will win Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 3 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and which side of the moneyline has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Golden Knights money line you have to jump, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 timesAnd invent.
