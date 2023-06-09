UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 announced

Eight new members will be officially inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Friday, October 6 during on-campus festivities. The members of the incoming class are: B’Ann Burns Jacobs (softball), Kevin Craig (men’s water polo), Carrie Forsyth (women’s golf), Heidi Moneymaker (gymnastics), Kelly Rulon (women’s water polo), Randy Schwartz (baseball), Lynn Shackelford (men’s basketball) and Erik Sullivan (men’s volleyball).

These new Hall of Fame members have won a combined 20 NCAA championships and 25 All-America honors. Included in the group are a few two-time Olympians.

The following are biographies of the 2023 UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame members who will be recognized at halftime of the UCLA vs. Washington State on October 7:

B’Ann Burns Jacobs (softball, 1994–1997)

A feared pitcher for the UCLA softball team in the mid-1990s, B’Ann Burns Jacobs played in the Women’s College World Series every season. She earned first-team NFCA All-America honors in 1996 and second-team acclaim in 1997 and was a three-time All-Pac-10 selection. Burns pitched four career solo no-hitters and six combined no-hitters and led the team to wins each season, including a 31-win junior campaign that ranks eighth in school history. She finished her Bruin career with an average of 1.49 earned runs and 591 strikeouts and set a then-school record with 96 career wins, surpassing her career Lisa Fernandez benchmark of 94. She remains third all-time at UCLA with 98 complete games, fourth with 767.1 innings pitched, and sixth with 96 wins and 131 appearances.

Kevin Craig (M. Water Polo, 1969-72)

Water polo player Kevin Craig made history as the first-ever four-time All-American in any sport, earning honors from 1969-72. He helped lead UCLA to the NCAA Championships in 1969, 1971 and 1972, earned all tournament honors in 1972 and came within an overtime goal of winning four titles. The Bruins’ goaltender compiled an all-time 73-4 record, including going 10-2 against USC. Craig remained involved in the sport long after his UCLA years, playing on the runner-up FINA Masters World Championships team in 2006 and coaching the boys varsity team at La Costa Canyon High School in 2009.

Carrie Forsyth (Women’s Golf Head Coach, 1999-2023; student-athlete, 1990-93)

Carrie Forsyth completed her 24e and final season as UCLA’s head coach of women’s golf. During her tenure, she led the Bruins to two NCAA titles (2004 and 2011), eight Top 3 NCAA finishes, three runner-up finishes, and 20 NCAA Championship appearances. Her Bruins won nine NCAA Regional Championships, five Pac-12 titles and 74 tournament victories. Forsyth was a two-time National Coach of the Year and won four Regional Coach of the Year awards and six Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors. Forsyth coached two ANNIKA Award winners, two PING WGCA Players of the Year, 14 first-team All-Americans, and three golfers who won an LPGA Major event. Forsyth was a walk-on at UCLA, competing in the Pac-10 and NCAA Championships in her freshman season before earning a college scholarship in her sophomore year.

Heidi Moneymaker (Women’s Gymnastics, 1997–2000)

Eleven-time All-American Heidi Moneymaker was a key member of UCLA Gymnastics’ first two NCAA Championship teams in 1997 and 2000, winning two individual titles herself. in 1999. She made history in 1999 when she became the first ever Bruin to earn the maximum of five first-team All-America honors in a single year. After that season, she competed for the USA in the World University Games, where she achieved Top 8 finishes on bars and beam, and the USA Championships. As a senior, she was named Pac-10 Gymnast of the Year in 2000 and scored a pair of perfect tens on vault. Moneymaker, who was named to the Pac-12 Team of the Century for vault, turned her gymnastics into a long-lasting career as one of Hollywood’s leading stuntwomen.

Kelly Rulon (women’s water polo, 2003–2007)

One of the most accomplished players in UCLA Water Polo history, Kelly Rulon won four NCAA Championships, two NCAA Tournament MVP awards, two National Player of the Year Awards, and the 2007 Cutino Award. She scored 70 goals in 2005, 2006, and 2007, placed third on the UCLA single-season scoring list and held the school record for career goals over 15 years with 237. She still ranks first on the UCLA single-season steal list with 72 in 2006 and second in career steals with 181. Rulon competed for the USA in the 2004 and 2012 Olympics, winning gold in 2012 and bronze in 2004, and was inducted into the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame in 2020.

Randy Schwartz (Baseball, 1963-64)

Randy Schwartz, UCLA Baseball’s first-ever All-American, earned second-team All-America honors in 1963 and first-team honors in 1964. His batting average of .369 still ranks third in baseball history UCLA, and he remains ranked in UCLA’s Top 10 for single-season batting average (ninth, .386 in 1964) and single-season walks (10e, 50). In 1963, he led the team in batting average (.354), hits (51), doubles (14), home runs (five), RBI (26), runs scored (24), and total bases (84). In 1964, he led in batting average (.386), hits (59), triples (three), home runs (13), RBI (59), and total bases (111). Schwartz also played football for the Bruin team in 1962 and went on to play two Major League Baseball seasons for the Kansas City Athletics.

Lynn Shackelford (men’s basketball, 1966–69)

Lynn Shackelford finished his Bruin career as a starter on three NCAA Championship teams, helped lead the Bruins to titles in 1967, 1968 and 1969 and was named to the 1968 Final Four All-Tournament Team. He is one of only six players in NCAA history to achieve this feat. During his time on the varsity team, he averaged 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as UCLA compiled a three-year record of 88–2. Shackelford was also a starter on the famed 1966 UCLA freshman team with fellow UCLA Hall of Famers Lew Alcindor and Lucius Allen defeating the Bruin varsity squad, averaging 20.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He was selected by San Diego in the seventh round of the 1969 NBA Draft and played one season in the ABA with the Miami Floridians before embarking on a successful broadcasting career.

Erik Sullivan, men’s volleyball (1992-1995)

Two-time All-American Erik Sullivan was a starter on two UCLA Men’s Volleyball national championship teams in 1993, 1995 and led the Bruins to a 31-1 record as a senior in 1995. He earned freshman All-America honors in 1992 and was selected to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in 1994. Sullivan spent eight years with the US Indoor National Team and was a member of the US Olympic team in 2000 and 2004, where he was co-captain in 2000. He also played professional beach volleyball and was named to the 4-Man Beach Rookie of the Year in 1996 and the Left Side Player of the Year in 1997. After his playing career, he coached 36 All-Americans in Colorado, Nebraska and Texas and won two NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships as an assistant coach in Texas. He has also coached the US Junior National Team and was the team leader for the 2016 men’s team that won bronze in Rio.