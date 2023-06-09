Danbury High teacher, football coach Richard Holmes dies at age 66

DANBURY The Danbury community mourns Richard Holmes, a beloved teacher, coach and family man whopassed away on Sunday after a short illness due to complications with liver problems. He was 66.

Holmes was one teacher of social studies bee Danbury High School who according to his family planned to retire after this school year. Over the years, he served as an assistant football coach on the Hatters team and as a head football coach on three different teams, including the Abbott Tech/Immaculate co-op high school team from 2013 to 2020.

Coach Holmes was like no other, Immaculate High School said athletic director NelsonMingachos. He was an excellent coach and a better person. He was always the first to practice and the last to leave.”

At Abbott Tech/Immaculate, Richard Holmes’ total football coaching record was 49 wins and 19 losses, he said.

After he retired, he always came to watch games. There are still some of his former players in the team and they were crushed when I told them he had passed away, Mingachos said. “He was always cheerful.”

Holmes graduated from East Haven High and attended the University of New Haven and Shepherd College as an athlete with two sports, baseball, football and scholar. He worked as a teacher in Virginia before returning to Connecticut to work as a teacher and coach at Notre Dame of Fairfield.

He first worked in the Danbury Public Schools at Broadview Middle School in 1993 before moving to Danbury High as a social studies teacher and multi-sport coach.

Richard had been ill for a few weeks, Danbury Athletic Director ChipSalvesstrini said. He was a big part of the athletic program, including serving as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the football team. He was also the football historian for the Danbury football team.

He kept football records and became our football guru. The booster club would put together a program and add updated football records. The children and parents always looked forward to that part of the program.

Holmes coached baseball and football at various levels throughout his career.

He was head football coach at Notre Dame-Fairfield from 1988 to 1991 and baseball coach from 1989 to 1992. Holmes was an offensive line coach for Danbury High Football from 1993 to 1997 and then became head football coach at Sacred Heart in Waterbury from 1998 to 1999. He returned from 2001 returned to Danbury High as a football offensive coordinator until 2008 and served as head coach at Abbott Tech/Immaculate from 2013 to 2020.

His son, Kevin, said he rarely saw his father in his early childhood because he put so much time and effort into his coaching and teaching responsibilities. It was on the football field where Kevin Holmes said he began to bond with his father.

As a kid growing up, all that energy he put into his teaching and coaching sometimes made me feel distant in a way, said Kevin Holmes. That really started to change when I got the chance to play for him on the football field and actually take his first American history lesson.

Objectively, he was fantastic at both. He could reach kids in a way most people can’t, and he did it artfully while being serious when needed, funny when needed and corny all the time,” his son said.

“The football field is really where we started to bond. At that time not only did we live together and see each other during the school day, I also spent hours every day learning and growing as a son and as a man as his player.” said Kevin Holmes. “My favorite moments during those days were our 1-on-1 time review movie.

Danbury High Principal Dan Donovan said he coached with Richard Holmes on the Danbury football team and had known him for years.

When it came to coaching baseball and football, Richard had a great schematic mind, Donovan said. He had a cool demeanor and got along with all the kids. He was a good listener. If he knew you had a problem, he would come to you and listen to you and come up with a solution to make it better.

That made him a good coach and his relationship with the kids made him a great teacher,” Donovan said of Richard Holmes. “Everything he did on the field and in the classroom, he did for the kids. He was due to retire from teaching after this school year and submitted his retirement papers in April. He was very excited to start that part of his life, to spend more time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to coaching with Richard Holmes, baseball coach ShaunRatchford and Holmes of Danbury ran a fun and fundamental baseball camp for boys and girls ages 6 to 12. Ratchford said they had known each other for 28 years.









Until three or four weeks ago, we were planning this year’s camp, Ratchford said. Richard ran the business and administrative side of the camp. He was a teacher who coached, and what made him a strong coach also made him a strong teacher. He was more than just Xs and Os. He would always do what he could to make you a better person, whether you were a player, a coach, or a colleague.

His passing is a real shock.

Richard Holmes was also known for his love of the New York Mets and Green Bay Packers, and for attending all sorts of local games, enjoying Broadway shows and musicals, and debating history and politics with anyone who would hire him, said his family.

Thankfully, we reconnected when my dad became head football coach at Abbott Tech, Kevin Holmes said. He told me there was no one else he would rather coach or trust more, and I felt the same way.

“I coached with him for five years and saw the other side of his job as a coach, including all the aspects it takes to run a program and be successful,” said his son.

I wish he knew how much of an impact he had on me as a son, let alone the impact he had on the community as a whole,” he said. “He was such an intelligent, thoughtful, caring, albeit stubborn man. who have made the world a much better place. I love you dad, we all did.

Richard Holmes is survived by his partner, Lori Amann; his mother, Maria Holmes; his son Kevin and his wife Ana, and their three children; his daughter Julie and her husband Jonantonio, and their two children; and his brother Steven and his partner Nathan.

The family requested memorial donations for Danbury High School athletics.

A memorial service for Richard Holmes will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Green funeral company57 High Street, Danbury.