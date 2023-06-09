A preview of the big tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in ParisExBulletin

NPR’s Ailsa Chang speaks with Sports illustrated executive editor and senior writer on the tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

For decades, tennis fans have been accustomed to seeing a top-class Spaniard own the clay courts of the French Open, but this year, with Rafael Nadal out, it’s 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz who’s pushing through to a semi-final, hoping that winning his second major. His opponent is none other than one of the three most dominant players of recent years, Novak Djokovic. Djokovic hopes to turn tomorrow’s match into a victory so he can play for a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam championship. Jon Wertheim, Sports Illustrated writer and Tennis Channel analyst, now joins us. He will join us from the tournament in Paris. Welcome back.

JON WERTHEIM: Thank you. How are you?

CHANG: Okay. So of course fans see this big game tomorrow as something of a generation change, right? Like, if this 20-year-old can beat the 36-year-old and keep him from advancing to the finals – and let’s be clear, this isn’t just hopeful thinking. I mean, Alcaraz beat Djokovic the only time they met, right?

WERTHEIM: He did, and that was recently, and Alcaraz is not only the top seed and the number 1 player, but Alcaraz is the oddsmakers’ favourite, which sounds insane when you talk about a man – and Djokovic, who has not only won 22 majors, but also won the most recent major. He’s won this tournament twice, and the guy who’s won it 14 times and thwarted him many times isn’t in the draw. So yes, the recency effect is alive and well, but as of now, Alcaraz is, ironically, the favorite.

CHANG: OK, so there’s no doubt that tomorrow’s game is the game of the tournament, at least in the men’s case, yes?

WERTHEIM: Tennis loves irony – wouldn’t you know that? – the other semi-finals could well win. But no, I mean, I think everyone just circled this as the de facto finale. And both players did their part, winning the required five games, but also doing so in such a dazzling fashion. And they’ve won the last two majors – Alcaraz won the US Open and Djokovic won in Australia earlier this year. I mean, this is really a game to watch, and as you say, there really is history on the line. This really feels like a pivot point – pivot moment for tennis.

CHANG: Well, okay. When it comes to Alcaraz and Djokovic, what do you think are the strengths and weaknesses that you see in both men’s game as they are about to meet?

WERTHEIM: The weaknesses are hard to find.

CHANG: (Laughter).

WERTHEIM: No, I mean, Alcaraz is this 20-year-old boy. He’s this muscular athlete. He just absolutely hits the ball, and he has the virtue and the good fortune of being 20 years old. And Djokovic is the kind of classic youth versus experience, and Djokovic has been here many times. And he’s — I describe him to non-tennis fans as sort of like a Zava character from “Ted Lasso.” He’s kind of just this speaker – this simply mythical player – and his mental strength, which isn’t always as obvious to the eye as gunshots at 100 miles per hour. But Djokovic’s mental strength is like nothing I’ve seen – not just in tennis. I mean, I put him in the top athletes in history in terms of meeting the moment and being a clutch player and kind of giving his best when the situation calls for it.

CHANG: Well, okay. You’re in Paris now, Jon. Like, is the whole place just buzzing with tomorrow’s game?

WERTHEIM: Yes. There are no guarantees when you have 128 players and all those permutations, but when the draw happened over two weeks ago, everyone pretty much took out their markers, and this was the game to watch.

CHANG: Yes.

WERTHEIM: And then 14 days later, here it is. So yes, everyone is focused on this match.

CHANG: That was Jon Wertheim from Sports Illustrated and the Tennis Channel, joining us from the Paris tournament. Thank you so much.

WERTHEIM: Thank you, Ailsa.

