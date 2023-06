Strange hockey superstition

I have some weird hockey superstitions about what I’m watching Vegas Golden Knights. Last Saturday In the afternoon my wife and I were looking for a local tavern with an open table. We wanted to have some food, drinks and watch game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. My wacky and weird superstitions The first place we stopped was packed. No open tables. So we were trying to decide where to go. She mentioned a nearby tavern, but I ignored it. Why? Well, I used to tell her every time we went there, the Golden Knights to lose. I know, ridiculous, right? After all, how can such a thing as what we are looking at VGK on television the outcome of a NHL game? I think that’s why they call it a silly superstition. There is no common sense involved. My routine for playing hockey Hockey players are known for being superstitious. Many have rituals, such as putting on their gear in a certain order. I don’t know if that’s just a learned routine, or if it’s superstition. But when I play hockey, I always put on my left skate, then my right skate, then my left shin guard, then my right shin guard, and so on. If I don’t put on my gear in that order, for some reason I just don’t feel right during the game. Some crazy and weird hockey superstitions I found an article about it TheHockeyWriters.comin which the crazy and weird superstitions of hockey players are described by some of the best games. by Greg Boysen article details the pre-game ritual of one of the game’s great goalkeepers. Glen Hall forced himself to surrender before every game. Apparently it calmed his nerves. Another Hall of Fame goalkeeper would threaten any player who touched his goalkeeper equipment. We were talking about threatening his own teammates! What is it with goalkeepers? netless Jocelyn Thibaut always poured water over his head exactly six and a half minutes before each match. Scroll down for more weird hockey superstitions from Boysen article on TheHockeyWriters.com has many more wacky and weird hockey superstitions. Scroll down to see five great ones. Let’s be friends! Follow us on all social media platforms: Twitter:https://twitter.com/kklz963 Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/kklz963/ Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/kklz963/ Larry Martino is the personality of the long afternoon drive 96.3 KKLZ. The views and opinions expressed in this blog are those of Larry Martino and not necessarily that of Beasley Media Group, LLC.









