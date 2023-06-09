A musical walk with Gershwin, Rachmaninoff and Papageno

I followed him as he led me up and down the Upper West Side.

First stop: 501 West 110th Street

Oliemans started the trip there because the Gershwins lived there when George was working on Rhapsody in Blue. It’s a 10-story building on the corner of Amsterdam Avenue that was apparently once called the Dreadnought, perhaps not the most inspiring name for an apartment complex. Now only the address is on the tent.

Ira apparently suggested changing the title from An American Rhapsody, Oliemans said. I probably heard Rhapsody in Blue in a movie when I was 10 or 11, and we had a great record. Even the picture on the album cover evoked New York: I think it was the Chrysler Building, he said.

When I first came here I took a picture, said Oliemans, and apparently someone who lived here came by and said there’s still a piano in the same apartment, probably not the Gershwins piano. But that’s New York. They see that you are interested in something, talk to you and share what they know and what they are curious about.

Ellington’s pounding ground

Oliemans led the way onto Riverside Drive, just south of Duke Ellington Boulevard, and stopped in front of two mansions.

On the day the town was renamed West 106th Street for Ellington, Sonny Greer’s longtime drummer played Ellington’s combo hits at No. 333, where Ellington had worked.