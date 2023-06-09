Experienced opener added to West Indies squad for Cricket World Cup Qualifier





The West Indies have added in-form opener Johnson Charles to their squad for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in place of an injured spinner.

A spectacular return to form has earned veteran opener Johnson Charles a spot in the West Indies squad for the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Charles was part of the West Indies XI that won the 2016 ICC Mens T20 World Cup title, but often found himself on the outside afterwards until he was recalled for the 2022 edition of the showcase event.

SIX: Johnson Charles takes the slower ball | T20WC 2022 The 34-year-old has impressed for the West Indies this year, hitting a blistering 118 off 46 balls against South Africa in March with 11 sixes and 10 boundaries. Charles then made the most of an unexpected opportunity as he was added to the West Indies squad for three ODIs against the UAE following the suspension of Devon Thomas. The right-hander plundered 63 runs from 47 deliveries to set up a West Indian win in the second ODI earlier in the week, after a swift 24 in the opening match. Charles will replace Gudakesh Motie in the 15-man squad with the left arm spinner still recovering from a lower back injury. West Indies selectors considered adding another spinner to the squad in place of Motie before settling for a recall for Charles. Charles has played 50 ODIs for the West Indies since debuting the format in 2012, scoring 1370 runs at an average of 27.40 with two tons.

The final thrilling 12 balls from the 2016 final, including Brathwaite’s four sixes The final thrilling 12 balls from the 2016 final, including Brathwaite’s four sixes (Charles) is experienced at the international level, he will add value to the team for what will be a very important tournament, West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes said. He also has knowledge of Zimbabwean conditions having played ODI matches there before, so we see him as the right man for the job at this stage. The Cricket World Cup Qualifier will be played in Zimbabwe from June 18, with the West Indies campaign kicking off that day against the US. The West Indies will also take on Nepal on June 22, Zimbabwe on June 24 and the Netherlands on June 26 in Group A, with the top three teams advancing to the Super Six stage. The top two teams at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier will earn a spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. Squad West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

