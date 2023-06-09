Sports
3 Biggest 2024 Hiring Misses for the Longhorns So Far
The movement on the recruiting path for Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian in the 2024 class is pretty quiet at this point. Texas has commitments of just three recruits in the 2024 class just a few months before the start of the 2023 season.
Aside from securing a pledge from the country’s top-ranked punt recruit in the 2024 class (according to the 247Sports Composite), Sark and the Longhorns staff have not secured any pledges in about six months. The most recent non-special teams commitment to the Longhorns in the 2024 class is touted four-star Cypress (TX) Cy-Fair quarterback Trey Owens, who made his pledge to Texas on January 11, 2023.
Sark and his staff are playing a very patient game this off-season to build out the 2024 class. And while it looks like the Longhorns are in a good position with many of their top goals in the 2024 class heading into the summer, this patient strategy on the recruiting trail could still be risky.
Texas Football’s biggest recruiting misses to date in the 2024 class
Texas has already missed out on some key hires, especially for some blue-chip targets in the state, which it once prioritized early in this cycle. Here’s a look at three of the biggest 2024 recruiting misses so far in the cycle for the Longhorns.
Payton Pierce, LB
One of the key early linebacker recruits for the 2024 cycle for the Longhorns and co-defensive coordinators/linebackers coaches Jeff Choate and Pete Kwiatkowski was acclaimed four-star Lucas (TX) Lovejoy product Payton Pierce. The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound in-state blue-chip linebacker recruit Pierce was one of the first priority targets to visit Texas several times since last offseason.
Returning to the start of the 2022 off-season, Pierce unofficially visited Austin half a dozen times. The last visit he made was an unofficial trip for the first Junior Day of the off-season on January 21.
Texas appeared to be one of the best schools in the race to secure a pledge from Piece in the winter of 2023. He had several successful visits to Texas last summer during the first Junior Day of this off-season. Pierce and his family also had a good relationship with the Texas coaches.
However, an early offseason offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes changed the nature of this recruiting heading into the spring. Ohio State made a huge step in the race to win a pledge from Pierce during an unofficial visit in late March (particularly on March 25).
The Buckeyes were ahead of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas for the good result of that late March visit to Columbus to see Ohio State. Pierce committed to the state of Ohio on April 12, 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://hookemheadlines.com/2023/06/08/texas-football-3-biggest-2024-recruiting-misses-for-the-longhorns-so-far/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 3 Biggest 2024 Hiring Misses for the Longhorns So Far
- Mindy Kaling showcases her incredible physique in an alluring pink dress
- Former US President Donald Trump charged in classified documents case
- President Jokowi wraps up his working visit to Malaysia by meeting the King
- June 19 celebrations and events happening in Oakland County – Daily Tribune
- Google Ads API v.14 has been released. 5 big updates included
- This California landmark may have prevented a major earthquake
- Narendra Modi Sam Altman OpenAI ChatGPT Creator CEO Tweet Welcome all collaborations
- Unwanted Telemarketing Calls Legislation Passes Senate and Assembly
- Experienced opener added to West Indies squad for Cricket World Cup Qualifier
- RTIH Shows Retail Technology Week in Numbers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Xiomara Castro arrives in China to meet Xi Jinping