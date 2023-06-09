3 Biggest 2024 Hiring Misses for the Longhorns So Far

The movement on the recruiting path for Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian in the 2024 class is pretty quiet at this point. Texas has commitments of just three recruits in the 2024 class just a few months before the start of the 2023 season.

Aside from securing a pledge from the country’s top-ranked punt recruit in the 2024 class (according to the 247Sports Composite), Sark and the Longhorns staff have not secured any pledges in about six months. The most recent non-special teams commitment to the Longhorns in the 2024 class is touted four-star Cypress (TX) Cy-Fair quarterback Trey Owens, who made his pledge to Texas on January 11, 2023.

Sark and his staff are playing a very patient game this off-season to build out the 2024 class. And while it looks like the Longhorns are in a good position with many of their top goals in the 2024 class heading into the summer, this patient strategy on the recruiting trail could still be risky.

Texas Football’s biggest recruiting misses to date in the 2024 class

Texas has already missed out on some key hires, especially for some blue-chip targets in the state, which it once prioritized early in this cycle. Here’s a look at three of the biggest 2024 recruiting misses so far in the cycle for the Longhorns.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Payton Pierce Committed to the State of Ohio! The 6’2 225 LB from Lucas, TX chose the Buckeyes over Texas, Oklahoma and others. “I come to Ohio State because I want to be the best, play with the best, and win a national championship!”… pic.twitter.com/OD0J1kFJUS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 11, 2023

Payton Pierce, LB

One of the key early linebacker recruits for the 2024 cycle for the Longhorns and co-defensive coordinators/linebackers coaches Jeff Choate and Pete Kwiatkowski was acclaimed four-star Lucas (TX) Lovejoy product Payton Pierce. The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound in-state blue-chip linebacker recruit Pierce was one of the first priority targets to visit Texas several times since last offseason.

Returning to the start of the 2022 off-season, Pierce unofficially visited Austin half a dozen times. The last visit he made was an unofficial trip for the first Junior Day of the off-season on January 21.

Texas appeared to be one of the best schools in the race to secure a pledge from Piece in the winter of 2023. He had several successful visits to Texas last summer during the first Junior Day of this off-season. Pierce and his family also had a good relationship with the Texas coaches.

However, an early offseason offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes changed the nature of this recruiting heading into the spring. Ohio State made a huge step in the race to win a pledge from Pierce during an unofficial visit in late March (particularly on March 25).

The Buckeyes were ahead of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas for the good result of that late March visit to Columbus to see Ohio State. Pierce committed to the state of Ohio on April 12, 2023.