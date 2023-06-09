Muchova beats Sabalenka at French Open; reaches first Grand Slam final

Unseeded Karolina Muchova took her first spot in a Grand Slam final, saving a match point to stun World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 at Roland Garros.

Muchova, a former Top 20 player who is currently ranked No. 43, cleared the match point while trailing 5-2 in the third set, then won five games in a row for the win.

“Emotions, it’s been a rollercoaster,” Muchova said after her win. “2-5 in the third, but I still sort of knew it was just one break and I was waiting for my chances. … I just try to play point by point. Super happy I turned it around and then knew to win the match.”

Muchova brought her head-to-head record against Sabalenka to 1–1 with the 3-hour, 13-minute comeback win, which ranks in the 20 longest games of the 2023 season.

Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, suffered her first loss at a Grand Slam event in 2023 after starting the year 12-0.

Another top 3 win: Once again Muchova brought her best tennis as she faced the best players in the world. She improved her record to 5-0 against players who were in the Top 3.

Karolina Muchova and a return to traditional tennis arts

“I didn’t even know about this statistic,” Muchova said. “It just shows me that I can play against [the Top 3]. I can participate, and of course the competitions are super close. Even today when the ball is down you really never know if I’m winning or losing but it’s great to know that I have a chance to win and I’m winning against the top players and that definitely gives my confidence boost.”



Muchova will once again put her undefeated win-loss record against the Top 3 on the line when she takes on world No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s final. Swiatek held off No. 14 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in Thursday’s second semifinal. Muchova defeated Swiatek in their only previous meeting, in Prague in 2019.

Back to the top: 26-year-old Muchova, who has been plagued by injuries throughout her career, is expected to return to the Top 20 of the WTA rankings on Monday. If she wins her first Grand Slam singles title on Saturday, she could make her Top 10 debut.

Muchova had previously reached the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open and two Wimbledon quarterfinals, but she had never progressed through the third round in four previous main draws in Paris. However, she found top form on the clay these two weeks, dropping just one set en route to the semifinals and then coming back from the brink against Sabalenka.

“I think everything has its own time,” Muchova said. “It wasn’t easy in the past. That’s actually why I appreciate this result even more now, because I know what I’ve been through in the past. To be in a Grand Slam final now is definitely my dream.

“There have been a lot of moments, a lot of lows, I would say, from one injury to another. … Some doctors told me, you know, maybe you don’t do sports anymore. But I always kept it a little bit positive my mind, and tried to work and do all the exercises to be able to come back.”

Muchova becomes the fifth Czech woman to reach the French Open singles final in the Open Era (since 1968), joining Martina Navratilova, Lucie Safarova, Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova.

Key moments: In the first set, Muchova failed to convert a set point at 5–4, but she bounced back and held on through the tiebreak, converting her second set point with a backhand winner down the line.

In the chaotic second set, Muchova led with an early 2-0 break before Sabalenka put her own break lead at 4-3. Once again the set was decided by a tiebreak, and the Sabalenka power play prevailed this time, tying the match.

More power plays from Sabalenka gave her a break for 4-2 in the third set, and she consolidated with an ace for a 5-2 lead. Sabalenka had a match point in the next game after a long foul by Muchova; the Czech saved that chance with a forehand winner, but Sabalenka still served for the game at 5-3.

However, Muchova fought his way back into contention, fouling Sabalenka and leveled 5–5. In that game, Sabalenka hit two straight double faults from 40-15, and two points later Muchova slammed a forehand winner to break for 6-5.

After winning her fourth game in a row, Muchova served out the game with an impressive hold on love, completing the stunning comeback. Muchova was a perfect 5-for-5 on break points, while Sabalenka had 13 break points but converted only four.