New stars will shine on $75,000 WTT Lagos





The organizers of the World Table Tennis Contender Lagos have tipped the younger Nigerian players entering the competition to succeed, though they expressed disappointment that Africa’s top table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, will not appear at the tournament. Quadri announced in a post on WTT Lagos’ Instagram account that club deals prevented him from making the trip to Lagos and drummed up support for other Nigerian players in the competition, which will take place between June 12 and 18. The WTT Contender, which follows the just concluded first ITTF World Championships in South Africa, will allow players to collect ranking points in their search for tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics in France. So told the event director, Kweku Tandoh The PUNCH that playing with top players in the league would help the younger players improve their performance. Quadri himself regrets not being able to be here because one of the players who beat him at the WTT in Durban, South Africa will be here too, it would have been a chance for him to avenge the loss. We have the former number one in the world coming up and about 13 Chinese players coming here too. The tournament will be top quality, Tandoh said. It’s an opportunity, even if they (young players) don’t make it through the qualifiers. It’s competitions like this that will help them build confidence and know where they need to improve in terms of their performance. Don’t forget that players like Taiwo Mati (75th place) and Olajide Omotayo (144th place) started the Lagos International Classics about 10 years ago, now they are world players because they were able to team up with foreign top players at that early stage, and it helped them build their own game, he said The PUNCH. Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation, Wahid Oshodi, told journalists at the press conference at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos that it was time for a new generation of players to take the spotlight.

