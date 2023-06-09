



Four Wolverines reach the Saturday Finals at NCAA Outdoors

Site: Austin, Texas (Mike A. Myers Stadium)

Event:NCAA Outdoor Championships (Day 1 of 2)

UM result: No team score

Next UM event:Saturday, June 10 — at NCAA Outdoor Championships – Day 2 (Austin, Texas), 4 p.m. CDT Full Results (PDF) | Photo gallery Austin, Texas — The University of Michigan women’s track and field team opened the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday (June 8) at the University of Texas Mike A. Myers Stadium with four Wolverines qualifying for the finals of the event on Saturday (10 June). Asia Lawrence started the day strong for the Wolverines, competing in the 100-meter hurdles semifinals. Laurencin qualified for Saturday’s event final after running an impressive 12.80 in the semifinals to finish sixth overall and fourth in her heat. This was a career best for the junior, who is moving into her first career final at the outdoor championships. This is also the third-best mark in program history. On the 800 meters Aurora Rynda automatically qualified for the final after running a time of 2:03.37 to place second in her heat and fourteenth overall. Rynda ran the race strategically, holding onto the lead and sitting in third place for the first 400 metres. On the home stretch, Rynda closed out the race by accelerating into second place and overtaking Penn State’s Rachel Gearing. Ziya Holman proved her dominance in the 400 meters and advanced to the final with a sixth place finish and a time of 50.40. This was a school record and career best for Holman, who has the three highest grades in the program’s history. She finished second in her heat and showed her final strength by running neck-and-neck with Florida’s Talitha Diggs to secure her automatic qualification to the finals. Savanna Sutherland automatically qualified for finals in the 400 meters hurdles after finishing 55.70 in the semifinals. She won the third heat by this mark and was third overall, a strong position to enter Saturday’s final. Sutherland’s mark was the second best in the program’s history, as she also holds the school record. End the night with the 4×400 meter relay, Nikki Stephens Southland, Sophie Isom and Holman raced in the second heat of the semi-final. They finished thirteenth overall with a time of 3:30.68 – just over a tenth of a second behind the school record set by a similar group at the Big Ten Championships. They had to overcome a difficult race, with Holman having to jump over an opponent who fell during the handover going into the fourth stage. They finished sixth in their heat. Michigan continues the action at the NCAA Championships on Saturday (June 10) with Holman, Laurencin, Rynda and Sutherland competing in their respective event finals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2023/6/8/womens-track-field-four-wolverines-reach-saturday-finals-at-ncaa-outdoors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos