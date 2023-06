Former Cricket Australia director Timothy Whittaker has been spared prison for assault

A former cricketer Australia executive will not spend time behind bars touching sexually two younger male staff without permission. Ex-communications chief Timothy Joseph Whittaker, 38, appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday, where he met his fate after being found guilty of assaulting two drunk men. He touched one of the men without his permission after an end-of-season party on March 16, 2019. Former Cricket Australia communications chief Timothy Whittaker will not serve time in prison for sexually assaulting two younger male staffers without consent. (MONKEY Image/Joel Carrett) After hours of drinking, Whittaker and a group of staffers went to his apartment in Abbotsford. The victim was sleeping on the couch when the others left around 5 a.m. and he woke up in Whittaker’s bed. His pants were off and Whittaker touched them without his permission. The second victim had seen Whittaker as a friend after the 38-year-old helped him get a job with Cricket Australia. He then sexually touched that man in bed after a night of drinking, on January 8, 2016. Magistrate Tim Gattuso said both young men were in a state of “intoxicated vulnerability” when Whittaker insulted them. “You left them with feelings of trauma, embarrassment and shame,” he said. He convicted Whittaker on the two charges and ordered him to perform 300 hours of unpaid community service on a 30-month community service basis. He said Whittaker was under great stress while working at Cricket Australia as he was there during several high profile incidents including the messed with balls And Tim Paine texts scandals “I accept that they contributed to your heavy dependence on alcohol during that period,” Gattuso said. In determining his sentence, he also took into account a long delay of more than seven years since the offense began, significant media attention, and Whittaker’s previous good character. Whittaker resigned as CA’s head of communications on March 15, 2019 to work for the International Cricket Council in Dubai, but was released from that position the following month. He then started in a senior position at Australia Post but resigned after an anonymous phone call to the organization about the allegations, the court was told. At the conclusion of the hearing, attorney Dermot Dann KC said Whittaker intended to appeal the convictions. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Counseling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732). Register here to receive our daily newsletters and latest news alerts delivered directly to your inbox.

