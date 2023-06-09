Miyu Kato wins French Open mixed doubles after controversial disqualification









Miyu Katos roller coaster week has ended in redemption. On Sunday, the Japanese tennis star burst into tears disqualified from the women’s doubles competition after accidentally hitting a ball at a ball girl. Fast-forward to Thursday and the 28-year-old won the French Open mixed doubles title with her German partner Tim Puetz. The pair came from behind to beat Bianca Andreascu and Michael Venus 4-6 6-4 [10-6] in the final and Kato addressed the audience with a pre-prepared speech during the trophy presentation. To my partner, Tim, I am so glad you are my partner. Thank you so much for always supporting me and always cheering me up, an emotional Kato said, as Puetz held her microphone. To my coach, thank you for always being with me when times were tough. Due to the unjustified disqualification for the women’s doubles, it has been quite a challenge for me mentally in recent days. I want to thank the players, coaches and everyone for their sincere support. I was able to use all the positive energy to move on so that I can be here today. Kato and her partner Aldila Sutjiadi were given default after the Japanese player hit the ball harmlessly to the back of the court and hit a ball girl. Kato was seen crying on the track after her disqualification and struggled to answer questions about the incident during an emotional press conference later in the week. According to the grand slam rule book, players may not violently, dangerously or out of anger hit, kick or throw a tennis ball within the tournament grounds, except in the reasonable pursuit of a point during a match (including warm-up). The Rulebook states: In all cases of default, the decision of the Referee in consultation with the Grand Slam Chief of Supervisors is final and not subject to appeal. A player who defaults loses all ranking points earned during the tournament, as stated in the rulebook, and all prize money earned during the tournament. While wishing the ballmaid well in her winning speech, Kato also confirmed that she was appealing the decision to default her. I look forward to a positive outcome of the call so that I can receive my points and prize money, she said, to loud applause from the audience. After a week of testing, Kato skillfully handled the extra pressure of Thursday’s final and looked to the sky with relief after winning the match point. The victorious pair received a standing ovation from the French Open crowd, who have embraced Kato since the disqualification.

