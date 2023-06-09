Kauffmans Historic Shot Put Highlights Day Two of NCAA Outdoor Championships





Austin, Texas Three members of the women’s group of the Penn State track and field team were in action on day two of the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, two of them with All-America honors. “What an incredible run today for Mallory in the shot put at the NCAA Finals,” head coach said John Gondak . She broke the school record three times on her way to throwing 18 yards and earned First Team All-America honors. The women’s 800 runners raced hard with Rachel [Gearing] comes just before the final. We are now entering the final day of the women’s competition on Saturday with three points on the board.” Mallory Kauffmans historic All-American performance in the shot put capped off a stellar 2023 season. Kauffman became Penn State’s second-ever female First Team All-American in the shot put, and the team’s first in the event since 1984. The junior posted a 59–0.75 (18.00 m) effort, tying her own broke school record and became the first Penn State woman to reach 18 yards in the shot put. Kauffman recovered the school record three times during her run, placing sixth in the nation. Kauffman agrees Tyler Merkley of the men’s team as First Team All-America honorees this season, marking the first time both the men’s and women’s teams have produced first-team athletes in the same year since 2018. In addition, Kauffman’s First Team All-American title marks the first by a woman in the throw events at Penn State since Laura Loht in the javelin during the 2014 season. at the 800, Rachel Gear earned Second Team All-American recognition with a 15eplace finish in the NCAA, with a time of 2:03.51 in heat one. Hayley Kitchening capped off her first season in the Blue & White with her maiden trip to the NCAA Championships. The Penn State women will enter the league with three points on Saturday Believe DeMars’ 5K outing the last remaining event. NEXT ONE Evan Dorenkamp And Reliable Robben will take to the track tomorrow night on day three of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 1500-meter final and 800-meter final, respectively. The 1500 takes place at 9:12 PM ET while the 800 takes place at 10:15 PM ET. Both races can be seen on ESPN2. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Follow our social media pages with the team on Facebook (PennStateTFXC) and Twitter/Instagram (@pennstatetfxc).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2023/6/9/track-field-kauffmans-historic-shot-put-outing-highlights-day-two-of-ncaa-outdoor-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos