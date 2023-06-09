Timothy Whittaker, former director of Cricket Australia, avoids jail for unauthorized sexual contact

After a drunken party in South Melbourne, a smaller group moved to another pub. At around 2 a.m., a group of stragglers made their way to Whittaker’s apartment in Abbotsford. Loading There, Whittaker began mixing and dispensing drinks. One guest, 24-year-old Reuben Williams, plopped down on the couch. Witnesses recalled that he was visibly intoxicated before falling asleep on the couch. Some time later, after the other guests had left, Williams awoke in Whittaker’s bed. William’s clothes were half off and Whittaker was masturbating him. Magistrate Timothy Gattuso found Whittaker guilty of two charges of sexual assault, which he described as more opportunistic than predatory.

Nevertheless, your moral guilt for this offense was high, and I condemn your conduct, he told Whittaker on Friday. Each of your victims was either so drunk they passed out or did not wake up easily and, for your own apparent satisfaction, you are violating their privacy and safety in the most serious way. You left them with feelings of trauma, embarrassment and shame. Two days after the incident, Williams contacted Cricket Australia’s staff team and contacted police. News of the sex offense against Williams reached Jim, who was a 21-year-old rising star in the cricketing world in 2016 when he was assaulted by Whittaker in strikingly similar circumstances. In a victim impact statement read to the court, Jim said he had spent years trying to pretend nothing significant had happened.

There were deep feelings of shame, betrayal of trust, and sick anger that I never got into. And it contributed to a downward spiral of depression, broken relationships with girlfriends, and detachment from work and reality, Jim said. Loading I have struggled to maintain healthy relationships with girlfriends due to both an inability to trust them or myself, and the feelings that come with it, as well as difficulty being intimate. Both, before speaking out, I had to make excuses for why I felt this way instead of telling the truth. Whittaker’s legal team tried to portray their client as succumbing to the pressure of an unhealthy work culture. But attorney Sharn Coombes, on behalf of the prosecution, told Gattuso that Whittaker’s behavior was predatory.

Usually… people have the right to decide [whether they] will consent to sexual behavior, but in this case we have two adult males [who] were completely vulnerable, intoxicated [and] asleep. They should have felt entitled, Your Honor, to feel safe in the home of a trusted, respected senior colleague… the offending constitutes an abuse of power and trust. At one point during his hearing, Whittaker put his head down and sobbed. Whittaker didn’t cry when he was found guilty. Instead, he wept when his attorney noted that any online search for Timothy Whittaker’s name would turn up article after article about his sexual assault convictions. You won’t find articles about his good work or his community service, Dann said. The court was told that Whittaker, who has a long history of volunteering including for St John Ambulance and the Country Fire Authority, had lost friends and job since he was arrested.

Whittaker has moved back in with his parents and struggled with chronic depression and anxiety. On Friday, Gattuso sentenced Whittaker to 30 months community service, during which he must complete 300 hours of unpaid community service and undergo full alcohol and mental health treatment. Gattuso said he was convinced Whittaker was highly unlikely to reoffend and rejected the prosecution’s request that he be placed on the sex offender registry. At the conclusion of Whittaker’s sentencing hearing, Dann stood up and announced that his client intended to appeal his conviction. Whittaker maintains his innocence. Support is available from the National Sexual Violence, Domestic Violence Counseling Service on 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).