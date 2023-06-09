Big Ten Football Schedule 2024-2025 Released Today: Predictions, Reactions, Latest News

We interrupt your regularly scheduled SBNation-mandated rumblings and live for some Big Ten football news:

The Big Ten Conference will reveal the new 2024-25 football schedule model and opponents on Thursday at 4:30 pm ET on B1G Live on the Big Ten Network. FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) June 7, 2023

Early reports from Nicole Auerbach are that the Big Ten will adopt the Flex Protect scheduling model:

The Big Ten will announce its new football scheduling model at 4:30 p.m. ET on BTN on Thursday. Tell multiple sources @TheAthletic that the “Flex Protect” model is at the forefront. Schools would have 1, 2 or 3 protected annual rivals and go through all the others. No divisions. Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 7, 2023

This seems like an MLS style attempt to come up with the rules to suit your needs, see Lionel Messi come to Inter Miami FC yesterday with the funding rules basically rewritten to protect your brands. We could see the likes of Minnesota And Iowa all three protect their rivals others want Indiana guaranteed a game with Purdue and mercifully released from their Big Ten East obligations…

…and, of course, the elephant in the room will be what’s happening with the marquee brands: will USC And ohio state also have a protected rivalry? of which UCLA And Michigan? How do you keep all sixteen schools relatively satisfied?

So a few questions, writers:

(1) Which is best Planning model for 16 teams, in your mind? (Yes, that rules out the witty Kick Rutgers answers out. Thought it all, but move on.)

MNW: The idea of ​​a flex protect seems silly to me, personally just give everyone three protected rivals and then revisit about every five years.

Should it result in most of the Quadrangle being re-raised every five years? Probably! But that’s fine, especially if it results in new series like UCLA-Nebraska or whatever. Don’t give the headache of some teams playing the 3-6 model and others not: build a system that at least has a general rule that follows the entire conference.

misdreavus79: What do I hope to see? Not both Rutgers and Maryland. What am I going to see? Both Rutgers and Maryland.

Thumpasaurus: It’s a silly message to come to this as if this is permanent anyway. This won’t take five years. The absolutely essential annual rivalry games should be protected and everything else should create engaging matchups, taking rivalry into consideration as a factor for an engaging matchup.

Frankly, having a league with more teams than each team play games in a season requires some kind of divisional playoff system, but we all have to keep pretending that these intermediate steps to whatever the endgame is are perfectly legitimate. Ilinois shared a conference with Maryland for nine seasons, playing against them twice. From 2008-2016, we played Western Michigan three times. Everything is fundamentally pointless.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some wildfire smoke to go get which is the opposite of high.

Kind of…: Agree with @Thumpasaurus but with 50% less sarcasm/fatalism. The boss (@MNW) doesn’t give us enough time to come up with really unhinged scenarios, but I want to mention a few principles that I think the B1G should consider to avoid flexprotect turning into what we say on a whim.

There must be different numbers of protected rivals to account for the fact that not everyone has the same number of actual rivals. USC and UCLA, combined, will have 8 B1G home games per year, not counting when they play each other. So 16 games over two years. There are 14 B1G schools in addition to USC and UCLA and each of them should make a trip to the West Coast every two years, at least for the first four years. I still like to pick up on the Covid idea and get everyone to schedule the weekend of the B1G title match since that’s a big flex weekend. Have a de facto 3rd place game if it looks like the winner has a good shot at the CFP. Let your real rivalry play out this week, but be mindful of second tier rivalries, especially for teams in a similar position, and make the last week count extra towards bowl pecking or something. Play a game Friday night (3rd place game). Got two kickoffs at 11:00 CST, two at 1:00, two at 3:00 and the B1G title game at regular time.

buffko mode: Honestly, the best Indiana can hope for is that you don’t have to play Ohio State AND Penn State AND Michigan every year… but unfortunately there will be a year where we have to play all 3 AND Wisconsin… oh wait, we are doing that this year.

To answer your question, nothing less than 8 conference games with no P5 requirements would make me happy.

(2) Which rivalries do you think should be protected?

MNW: When I left the spreadsheet linked here, I was pleasantly surprised to see how little protected rivalry I think Actually should be regular and I think it helps me understand the popularity of Flex Protect if Auerbach’s reporting is accurate.

Only 13 of the rivalries I listed in the 3rd part of a 3-6 schedule were to be kept long term, and some of them (Penn State is set for life against michigan stateRutgers and Maryland) are probably more marginal.

My point about having a unified set of rules remains, though let’s not pretend that college football cares, but you can see what the Flex Protect model does: make the loudest (read: Iowan) voices feel like they are taken care of, and then the big hitters really get their money’s worth.

Sort of like farm subsidies, the more I think about it…

Thumpasaurus: We can do the Essentials for any team:

Illinois: Nern, Purdue

Indiana: Purdue, MSU

Iowa:Minnesota, Nebraska

Maryland: ?

MSU: Michigan, Indiana

Michigan: The State of Ohio, MSU

Minnesota:Wisconsin, Iowa

Nebraska: Iowa

Northwest: Illinois

State of Ohio: Michigan, Penn State

Penn State: Ohio State, Rutger

Purdue: Indiana, Illinois

Rutgers: Penn State

UCLA: USC

USC: UCLA

Wisconsin:Minnesota

Excuse me, Maryland! You didn’t bring any friends! Perhaps Penn State could be on that list. Other than that, it’s discretion. Wisconsin vs. Iowa has been an important series, but does it matter now that it has no division championship implications?

Right now you almost have to merge Illinois and Iowa because of Bielema and the juice of basketball overflowing. Eight years ago I would have said you should put MSU at Ohio State, but that doesn’t make sense now. Northwestern and Indiana now make a good pairing as they are both evil and dueling for the all-time losing record.

I think the schedule could be even more flexible. Why lock up for five years? Give Flex Protect for a maximum of three years. Dynamics can change quickly… just like conference allegiances.

Kind of…: As a supporter of a Quadrangle school, I think Thumps list is a bit light, but I do realize that some of the rivalry will die down. I think over the course of four years there will be many rivalries to play team x twice. Already happened to Iowa and Wisconsin in the early 2010s, and that was with a league of 12 teams. If you don’t get a division, it’s going to happen.

buffko mode: If there isn’t a Crimson Trophy game between Indiana and Rutgers every year, then as a society we are failing completely. Winner gets the CQ front page for a week.

(3) What do you think the Big Ten will actually do?

MNW: Frankly, I had prepared this article to be much more cynical about the final result than I actually am. I’d rather have a uniform set of rules, but I think part of the Do you need this team on your schedule? questioningly I did…

… well, I think I accept the change. College football just isn’t what it was in the mid ’90s when many of you gritted your teeth, and it just isn’t what it was in the mid ’00s when I did. Money talks, and this new Big Ten schedule will probably show us how many of our votes it will drown out.

Thumpasaurus: MNW, our site had a whole series on punting a year and came up with its own statistic. These TV people have people like us at the shortncurlys and they know it. Our votes don’t matter.

Do you know whose votes matter? Whoever the fuck watches The Masked Singer. Find out what they want to see and you’ll find out what college football is going to try to do.

Kind of…: Thump is right. sigh

