Sports
Djokovic vs Alcaraz: Waiting a year, changing stories | Tennis news
Of the various superlatives sprinkled by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to become eloquent about each other through their unique eloquence, one overlapping phrase that was repeated almost word for word to describe their next fight stood out.
If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.
From the last time they played against each other until now, that best mantle and ranking between the two have changed hands without crossing each other once on the court. That’s why Friday’s Grand Slam semifinal between a 20-year-old Spaniard and a 36-year-old Serb in the French capital is the most anticipated tennis match of the season.
Not only because it could potentially signal a tectonic shift in men’s tennis’s generational struggle or maintain the status quo, but also because it arrives after more than a year of cat-and-mouse misses and changing storylines from the two protagonists.
The only time Djokovic and Alcaraz crossed the net for a competitive match was 13 months ago. In that ATP Masters semi-final that lasted three hours and 36 minutes on the clay courts of Madrid, Alcaraz rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5 ). Not many can do that against the 22-time Grand Slam champion, let alone a teenager. A tap to Djokovic’s head and cheek therefore complemented a hug to the net.
The game we played last year doesn’t have too much influence on this, Alcaraz said about Madrid 2022 on Tuesday evening while watching Paris 2023. It was a year ago; we both learned a lot from that game. It will be completely different.
So was the story around them then.
Just after celebrating his 19th birthday at that tournament in May 2022, Alcaraz made the world headlines as the boy who beat Rafael Nadal and Djokovic back-to-back on his way to the title in Madrid. That was just the beginning of the cruise.
FAST RISE
A groundbreaking Grand Slam crown in New York, a breathtaking rise to the top of the world rankings and a four-title bulldozer in 2023 later, Alcaraz has evolved from a star in the making to the star of the show. The top seed was certainly in his 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5) dismantling of Stefanos Tsitsipas, no less a finalist of the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open, in the quarterfinals of the French Open in the Tuesday evening session. For two sets and much of the third, Alcaraz gave the fifth-place Greek no room to breathe, forcing him into submission by playing one of the best matches of my career and at least as a world number 1 .
That was Djokovic last year in Madrid, who also played as a world No. 1 in a season in which he won five titles (including Wimbledon) but lost the top spot for reasons other than tennis. He earned that back and the record-breaking Slam No. 22 at the Australian Open this year before a few months of indifferent form and injury troubles reduced his French Open ranking and placement to three. Djokovic hasn’t been as ruthless in his five rounds at Roland Garros, although the five-setter maestro, like Alcaraz, has also dropped just one set so far.
The fact that the two best players of the past year have not hit the court together in all this time is due to a combination of factors: injuries (Alcaraz, Australian Open 2023), vaccine status (Djokovic, US Open 2022 and the American hard court of this year). swing), early exits and pull dynamics.
More than a year later, when they reunite, the boy from Madrid is now the beast of Paris, and the usually hunted is now the hunter.
It’s a game that many people want to see. It is the biggest challenge for me in the tournament so far, Djokovic said of Alcaraz. He’s definitely the man to beat here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/tennis/djokovic-vs-alcaraz-a-year-s-wait-changing-narratives-101686152126524.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood actress Kajol deletes all her Instagram posts and quits social media
- Djokovic vs Alcaraz: Waiting a year, changing stories | Tennis news
- The new Arboretum in Hannover will host a sustainable fashion show on June 21
- What’s the secret to the success of Apple’s new Vision Pro goggles?
- Another 31 million Indians will get diabetes between 2019 and 2021, study says
- The city has reached a deal with the club’s owner as new outlets aim to revive the music destination
- Terrorist who masterminded stock market bomb plot could be out of jail in weeks
- Why are severe heart attacks more likely to occur on Mondays?
- Trump news is now live: Latest indictment as ex-president charged under Espionage Act
- These Bollywood Stars Suddenly Said Goodbye to Social Media, Fans Got Sad
- Big Ten Football Schedule 2024-2025 Released Today: Predictions, Reactions, Latest News
- Why dressing for dinner is my favorite look | Fashion