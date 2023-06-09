Djokovic vs Alcaraz: Waiting a year, changing stories | Tennis news

Of the various superlatives sprinkled by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to become eloquent about each other through their unique eloquence, one overlapping phrase that was repeated almost word for word to describe their next fight stood out.

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

From the last time they played against each other until now, that best mantle and ranking between the two have changed hands without crossing each other once on the court. That’s why Friday’s Grand Slam semifinal between a 20-year-old Spaniard and a 36-year-old Serb in the French capital is the most anticipated tennis match of the season.

Not only because it could potentially signal a tectonic shift in men’s tennis’s generational struggle or maintain the status quo, but also because it arrives after more than a year of cat-and-mouse misses and changing storylines from the two protagonists.

The only time Djokovic and Alcaraz crossed the net for a competitive match was 13 months ago. In that ATP Masters semi-final that lasted three hours and 36 minutes on the clay courts of Madrid, Alcaraz rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5 ). Not many can do that against the 22-time Grand Slam champion, let alone a teenager. A tap to Djokovic’s head and cheek therefore complemented a hug to the net.

The game we played last year doesn’t have too much influence on this, Alcaraz said about Madrid 2022 on Tuesday evening while watching Paris 2023. It was a year ago; we both learned a lot from that game. It will be completely different.

So was the story around them then.

Just after celebrating his 19th birthday at that tournament in May 2022, Alcaraz made the world headlines as the boy who beat Rafael Nadal and Djokovic back-to-back on his way to the title in Madrid. That was just the beginning of the cruise.

FAST RISE

A groundbreaking Grand Slam crown in New York, a breathtaking rise to the top of the world rankings and a four-title bulldozer in 2023 later, Alcaraz has evolved from a star in the making to the star of the show. The top seed was certainly in his 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5) dismantling of Stefanos Tsitsipas, no less a finalist of the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open, in the quarterfinals of the French Open in the Tuesday evening session. For two sets and much of the third, Alcaraz gave the fifth-place Greek no room to breathe, forcing him into submission by playing one of the best matches of my career and at least as a world number 1 .

That was Djokovic last year in Madrid, who also played as a world No. 1 in a season in which he won five titles (including Wimbledon) but lost the top spot for reasons other than tennis. He earned that back and the record-breaking Slam No. 22 at the Australian Open this year before a few months of indifferent form and injury troubles reduced his French Open ranking and placement to three. Djokovic hasn’t been as ruthless in his five rounds at Roland Garros, although the five-setter maestro, like Alcaraz, has also dropped just one set so far.

The fact that the two best players of the past year have not hit the court together in all this time is due to a combination of factors: injuries (Alcaraz, Australian Open 2023), vaccine status (Djokovic, US Open 2022 and the American hard court of this year). swing), early exits and pull dynamics.

More than a year later, when they reunite, the boy from Madrid is now the beast of Paris, and the usually hunted is now the hunter.

It’s a game that many people want to see. It is the biggest challenge for me in the tournament so far, Djokovic said of Alcaraz. He’s definitely the man to beat here.