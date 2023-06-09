IndyCar is facing a problem that other racing series don’t have

While NASCAR championship opportunities and Formula 1 world championship opportunities are easy to come by, the same cannot be said for IndyCar championship opportunities.

Sports betting continues to grow in popularity in the United States, especially as it is increasingly legalized in the United States. Various forms of motorsport, notably NASCAR and Formula 1, have benefited, with listings for both championships and for every event at every major sportsbook.

But as fast as it gains popularity, IndyCar still lags behind in this category, and in a big way. This has been an ongoing problem for America’s premier open-wheel racing series in recent years, even amid the meteoric rise of sports betting.

In some ways, the 2023 season has seen some improvements. Many sportsbooks have posted race odds prior to the last few events. In fact, the Indy 500 odds were even higher in some locations than they were before the season started.

Of course we hope that is the case for the largest one-day sporting event in the world. It should be expected.

But as for the individual race odds (excluding the Indy 500), they usually don’t appear until right before the first practice session. And inevitably those odds change almost immediately, given that there are always lessons to be learned from practice sessions. That gives fans very little time to check things out and place bets.

The bigger problem that remains, however, is that you can’t bet on the 2023 IndyCar champion.

Sportsbooks has not posted any IndyCar championship odds since before the season. There has been no sign of title chances for the world’s most competitive racing series since the winter before the season kicked off on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

You can even still bet on the Formula 1 World Championship even though there are only seven races in the 22 race season, Max Verstappen is already a -4000 favorite to win it and Red Bull are the -8000 favorites to take the Constructors’ title to win. In fact, betting on these championships is counterproductive, but you can still do it.

Let’s be honest. As elite as Alex Palou has been, he’s not much of a favorite on the IndyCar side. IndyCar is an overly competitive series, which is what makes the continued absence of its championship—and its sporadic race after race appearances—in sportsbooks so much baffling.

There’s money to be made here for the sportsbooks, and there’s money to be made by IndyCar fans – and probably even fans who know nothing about IndyCar. Before a year or two ago, you would never hear of anyone knocking out a playoff game in overtime because of the overhit. Yet it happens today.

The big question being asked is whether making betting more widely available will actually increase the sport’s audience. After all, you don’t have to look far to find sports fans probably annoyed by the dozens of DraftKings and FanDuel ads you see during commercial breaks during every live sporting event.

The simple, safer answer is that it could. But the more accurate answer is that it will definitely get more fans interested in it. Open a sportsbook and you’ll see sports you can bet on that you didn’t even know existed. You can bet on Indian table tennis, to cry out loud.

Inevitably, expanding the betting presence in IndyCar will at the very least increase awareness and interest in the sport. The 2023 season has started well.

But more needs to be done in the future, and that starts with the championship.

And that means updates after every race.

