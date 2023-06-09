Britton Wilson advances to finals in two events, Razorbacks seven entries in total





AUSTIN Arkansas junior Britton Wilson completed the first step towards her goal of winning the 400m and 400m hurdles at the NCAA Championships by leading the field in both semifinals on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Arkansas had a total of seven entries for Saturday’s final. Wilson broke the meet and facility record in the 400 meters with a performance of 49.36. Half an hour later, she posted a 54.67 to better the field by almost a full second. The previous 400m meet record was 49.57 by Texas A&M Ating Mu in 2021, while the facility record of 49.68 was set by Gabby Thomas in 2023. Ackera Nugent recorded the second fastest time in the 100m hurdles with a 12.55 (0.5 wind) behind a 12.54 (0.0) ahead of LSU’s Alia Armstrong. Collegiate record holder Masai Russell of Kentucky was fifth with 12.76. Razorback Madison Langley-Walker fell in her semifinal heat of the 100m hurdles and failed to finish. Later in the competition, she did not race in the 400 meters hurdles. A pair of Razorbacks joined Wilson in the 400m final. Nickisha Pryce finished second in the first heat with a career-best 50.31 behind a 49.86 to Rhasidat Adeleke of Texas. Pryce improved her No. 4 ranking on the UA all-time list. Wilson won the second heat with Rosey Effiong second in 50.69. Joanne Reid (51.84) and Paris Peoples (51.87) also competed in the 400m semifinals. Arkansas also advanced to the final in the 4 x 100 meter relay as the foursome of Nugent, Ariane Linton, MeKenze Kelley and Effiong set a time of 43.10, which was eighth overall. The field in the 4 x 100 Finals includes Texas (41.55 collegiate record), Kentucky (42.30), Ohio State (42.68), LSU (42.84), USC (42.88), Georgia (42.93), Oregon (43.09) and Baylor (43.10 ). For the first time since 2013, the Razorbacks failed to score in the pole vault. It is only the second time in the past 20 NCAA Outdoor meetings that this has happened. Mackenze Hayward tied for 13th with a 13-7.25 (4.15) clearance, while Kaitlyn Banas tied for 16th with a 13-1.5 (4.00) tie. Amanda Fassold had no height with the opening bar.

