Glamorgan Cricket and NSPCC Cymru team up again for Childhood Day





Glamorgan Cricket have officially designated NSPCC Cymru as their sponsored charity ahead of their game against the Essex Eagles at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday 9th June. The date coincides with Childhood Day, the NSPCC’s flagship fundraising and action day that brings people across the UK together to protect children. As part of the partnership, an NSPCC Cymru volunteer will perform the coin toss to start the competition, Childline and other services will promote the charity runs on the large screens around the ground and a collection will be held to raise essential funds. Ieuan Watkins, Safeguarding Lead for Glamorgan Cricket, said: “The NSPCC is a truly remarkable charity making a difference to children and young people across Wales every day. “We are extremely proud to partner and work with them to create the safest possible environment for cricketers in the recreational and professional game.” It is the second consecutive year that Glamorgan Cricket has supported NSPCC Cymru for Childhood Day. The partnership raised over £700 last year to support children’s charities in Wales, including Childline, the Speak out Stay safe school program and direct services. Hywel Peterson, Chairman of the NSPCC Cymru Fundraising Board, said: “This is a huge kind gesture from Glamorgan Cricket. Ninety percent of our funding comes from our supporters and Childhood Day is our nationwide campaign to raise money and showcase our services like Childline. “This advisory service is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day and gives children and young people the opportunity to safely speak up about what is happening to them or concerns them. “Donations help us reach millions of children and young people and Glamorgan Cricket’s support on our National Fundraising Day will make a huge difference.” Childhood Day takes place on the second Friday in June every year. Visit the Childhood Day hub or search “Childhood Day” to learn more about how you can play your part. NSPCC Cymru/Wales urge anyone with a concern about a child to contact the NSPCC helpline to speak to one of the charity’s professionals. People can call 0808 800 5000, email [email protected] or complete the online form.

