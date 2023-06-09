Ferris State Tennis is partnered with Professional Tennis Association





BIG RAPIDS Ferris State Universities Professional tennis management program announced Tuesday a new partnership with the United States Professional Tennis Association, Inc.

Partnering with the USPTA requires a college program to meet the association’s standards for training and certification of future tennis professionals.

Through coursework and on-court education, this USPTA certification verifies to potential future employers that recent Ferris tennis management graduates have the necessary skills to work as high-level professional tennis teachers. Michael Janz, assistant director of Ferris PTM, said the new partnership will allow the program to explore new educational tools. The Ferris State University PTM Program is pleased to be endorsed by the USPTA. Ferris State University’s PTM program has been preparing passionate young adults for careers in the racquet sports and corporate industries for more than 35 years, Janz said. We are excited to have the USPTA on board as we continue to spawn the next generation of industry leaders. Located in the College of Business, Ferris PTM was the first in the U.S. to be accredited by the USPTA, and graduates leave with a comprehensive business education that includes classes in accounting, management, and marketing, while gaining hands-on experience in Ferris Racquet and Fitness Center with roles including tennis and pickleball coaching, club management, and equipment sales. Ferris PTM students receive high-quality and comprehensive player development and coaching training from the program staff, including a USPTA Master Professional and a USPTA Elite Professional. In addition to Ferris, the other announced partners are Hope College, located in Holland, Michigan, and Methodist University, located in Fayetteville, North Carolina. We need more young people who have the ambition to become professional tennis teachers. The pipeline provided by Ferris, Hope and Methodist PTM programs will help meet that need and we are excited to strengthen our partnership, said USPTA CEO John Embree. The USPTA ensures that affiliate programs teach students skills that employers highly covet. Students of these programs are in demand by organizations seeking well-educated professionals and are often hired as paid staff or interns while still in the PTM programs.

