National Association summit debates the future of hockey





Under the initiative and chairmanship of FIH President Tayyab Ikram, a “National Associations summit” was organized earlier this week at the headquarters of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in Lausanne, Switzerland. Representatives from the hockey associations of India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, England, Spain, Malaysia, Australia, Belgium and Germany participated, along with FIH CEO Thierry Weil, members of the FIH Executive Board, Continental Federation Presidents and members of the FIH team . In-depth discussions were held in an open and constructive manner on a wide range of topics such as commercial, broadcast, communication or sustainability. This meeting was part of the regular consultation process with hockey stakeholders that the FIH President has initiated since the beginning of his mandate. The agenda included a feedforward session called Collaborating on Forward-Looking Solutions, which underlines how important and impactful such interactions are – and will be – for the future development of hockey. More similar summits will follow. Commenting on the meeting Sharon Williamson, Member of the Board of Directors of Hockey New Zealand said: Thank you FIH – the NA Summit was a great way to bring together leaders from hockey nations around the world to share our experiences and working together on the best ways to collectively take our sport forward. There is a real sense of solidarity – and we look forward to this becoming a regular event to build on what we have achieved together. The recently concluded engagement session with leading hockey nations proved to be a valuable opportunity to share insights and strategies to sustain and popularize the sport. By learning from the experiences, strategies and best practices of other leading hockey nations, we can improve our own approach to the game and contribute to its overall advancement. Great initiative by FIH in creating this platform, added Nishel Kumar, CEO of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation. The same National Societies were invited to join the Meeting of the FIH Board of Directors takes place in the Olympic House on the next day, where the new FIH Empowerment and Engagement Strategy had been launched. KNHB chairman Erik Klein Nagelvoort said: ‘Energized by the Empowerment and Engagement’ strategy. Take away is how we grow the digital audience at our fingertips. What if we could communicate with the more than 30 million hockey players and fans worldwide? Participation in our hockey community is crucial and, based on the mentality we showed in Lausanne over the past 2 days, achievable. I have been overwhelmed by the active and inspiring participation of the National Associations representatives who have traveled all the way to Lausanne for this NA Summit and the FIH EB meeting. Their precious insights are invaluable in our journey to grow hockey. This interaction confirms that a regular consultation process is the right approach. I look forward to more input not only from the leading countries, but also from the global hockey community, concluded FIH President Tayyab Ikram.

