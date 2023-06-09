National table tennis player Lin Ye retires due to back injury





SINGAPORE Her trophy cabinet is filled with medals from the table tennis arena over the years, and as she hangs up her bat, Lin Ye said that her heart will also be filled with memories and gratitude. The 27-year-old has halted her playing career due to persistent back injuries, the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) announced on Friday. Lin said in a media statement: “To this day I am closing a chapter of my life and saying goodbye to the sport that has shaped me into the person I am today. Although my back injury has forced me to retire, I am filled with gratitude for the incredible journey I have taken as a national player. Since becoming a Singaporean citizen in 2013, the Chinese-born player has won six gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the major Games. Of her five SEA Games gold medals, one of her most notable was from the 2015 edition in Singapore, where Lin, along with Zhou Yihan, upset compatriots and top seeds Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu to win the women’s doubles title. to transport. In the same month, Lin and Zhou went on a fairytale run at the Japan Open, claiming the scalp from top Chinese doubles pair Ding Ning and Liu Shiwen in the semifinals. But the Singaporeans fell short in the final, losing to another Chinese pair, Wu Yang and Liu Fei. Later that year, fourth-seeded Lin also secured her second Under-21 singles title in the World Tour Grand Finals in Lisbon by defeating Japan’s second seed Yui Hamamoto. At the 2019 SEA Games, she upset defending champion Feng by winning gold in women’s singles after replacing Yu, who was forced to withdraw due to a back injury. Lin also competed in the women’s team event at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics along with Feng and Yu. Lin called it a privilege and an honor to represent Singapore on the international stage and said: From the SEA Games to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, I have experienced unforgettable moments that will forever hold a special place in my heart. She also thanked fellow Singaporeans for their support and encouragement throughout her career, adding: As I leave the sport, I carry with me the lessons, friendships and memories that will guide me into the next chapter of my life… I am forever grateful.

