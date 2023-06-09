The bleak story of modern football can be summed up in two words: Manchester City | Phil Mongredien

OOn Saturday, October 11, 1975, my dad took me to my very first football match: Aston Villa (hurrah!) against Tottenham Hotspur (boo!). I’d be lying if I said I can remember much of the game now. I was so captivated by the spectacle, and especially by the unimaginable sound of 40,000 people screaming vaguely in unison, that I spent much of the time looking everywhere but the field.

That day marked the beginning of a ritual for the two of us that would last until I left home at 18. Every other Saturday, Dad drove us to the ground from our home in Nottingham, with the radio tuned to Birmingham’s commercial station, BRMB. which has always had a more partisan, Villa-centric view of sports coverage than the BBC.

Walking the last mile to Villa Park, we would first make our way to the club car park, where the players and managers of both sides would each have to battle an army of hangers-on, pre-teen autograph hunters and former gangland enforcers who apparently were looking to collect a debt from a player. Andy Gray, Brian Little, Martin Peters, Alan Hudson, Bobby Robson reader, you may not know them, but I’ve harassed them all and still have the written proof.

And what a time to become obsessed with football, and Villa in particular. Conceived by unsmiling manager Ron Saunders, they were about to embark on a remarkable renaissance that would see them win the league for the first time since the Edwardian era in seven years and then win the European Cup.

They were quiet days; they were certainly more egalitarian. At the start of each season, there would be seven or eight teams that could legitimately cherish their chances of winning the league. Liverpool were the best team in the country at the time, but they were far from infallible. In 1975-76 they did comes out bestbut only by a single point from QPR, and they only won 55% of their games.

Fifty years later, that element of unpredictability seems like a relic of a distant past. Manchester City will take on Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday in a bid to win the Champions League for the first time are undisputedly the best team in the country. In fact, they have just won their fifth league title in six years. During those six seasons they won no less than 76% of their league matches. Bookmakers are understandably offering very long odds on any other team that appropriates them next season. Fans from other clubs are now spending their summers wistfully wondering if they could dream of finishing second.

Conceived by Ron Saunders, Villa embarked on a remarkable renaissance that would see them win the league within seven years and then surpass that by winning the European Cup. Saunders greets fans at Villa Park, 1975. Photo: Colorsport/REX/Shutterstock

Yes, every City player is phenomenally talented. Yes, as a team they play absolutely beautiful football of a caliber I couldn’t have imagined in the 1970s when I saw Villa’s no-nonsense centre-back Ken McNaught shoot the ball out of the ground one more time. But how did this happen? In short: money. In 2008, the club was purchased by a private equity fund owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family. They then spent their almost unlimited petrofunds sucking up many of the world’s best players, as well as the best coach.

Of course, the arrival on the scene of the Abu Dhabi United Group was not the starting point for domestic football’s transition from race to parade. The Premier League was ostensibly founded in 1992 as a means of concentrating wealth and power at the biggest clubs. But the phasing out of any pretense of a level playing field happened quickly after the takeover of first Chelsea (by Roman Abramovich in 2003) and then City. Ultimately, such suffocating domination of the game by one team, such gaping supremacy, is hardly healthy for a game that relies on a certain amount of competitiveness.

This thought came to my mind last month as I watched City destroy Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League and heard BT Sport’s commentators and pundits insist that we would all hope that they would finally win club football’s biggest prize.

But who are we? Outside the TV studios, many football fans actively loathe the way City’s financial muscle has disrupted the English game over the past 15 years. When you’ve managed to make the Premier League so boringly predictable, it would hardly be anything to extend that stranglehold to Europe by beating Inter on Saturday.

And that’s before we even get to the 100+ mark financial doping charges brought against the club by the Premier League earlier this year, which they vehemently deny. As long as this huge question mark lingers whether they achieved their dominant position by cheat effectivelywhy would a neutral person want them to thrive?

Hating other teams has always been as much a part of football fans as supporting your own team. These days my personal hierarchy of distaste is determined by how morally bankrupt a club’s owners are, rather than more traditional factors like local rivalries or whether or not Lee Bowyer played for them. Indeed, since the takeover of Newcastle by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, a country that cuts up dissenting journalists, although you might think this is less important than Kieran Trippier’s free kick, they have seized the role of top supervillains . (Club can be rehabilitated: during the Abramovich years I despised Chelsea, now they’re just funny.)

Encouraging foreign opposition to English parties is certainly not a new phenomenon, because if you really loathe a club, why not go beyond national borders? In the mid-1990s, Arsenal played a cynical, but successful, form of anti-football characterized by defensive tactics and playing skills. When they were defeated by Spaniards Real Zaragoza in the 1995 Cup Winners Cup Final thanks to a sublime Nayim goal at the last minuteit wasn’t just fans in Aragon and Tottenham who were celebrating. And if there was a funnier moment in all of 1975 than Dirty Leeds unluckily losing the European Cup final to two late Bayern Munich goals, I’ve forgotten.

Today, the continent’s biggest clubs are essentially interchangeable, aggressively marketed, multinational brands. Almost all the best players in the world, regardless of their nationality, belong to a small clique of English, French, German, Italian and Spanish clubs. Where once the occasional glimpse of a top European side felt like an exotic treat, TV coverage has made the world of football much smaller. This season, for example, British broadcasters have broadcast AC Milan more often than Villa. Is it any wonder matches between English and international clubs have lost any element of us against them?

With such a familiarity with the top continental leagues, there’s no reason even to cheer City on Saturday. Indeed, in today’s interconnected world it feels curiously narrow-minded and old-fashioned Brexity, even for neutrals to insist on supporting English clubs in European competition.

Do we all want Manchester City to win the Champions League? Unfortunately not in my name. Forza Inter!