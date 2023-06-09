Sports
Matt Boldy’s contract already looks like a bargain for the Wild – Minnesota Wild
They say you can’t judge a design class until 1,000 years later. Then, after the NHL arenas have long since turned to dust, archaeologists can uncover the carefully preserved bodies of amateur scouts, bury them with their draft lists, and use the benefit of millennia of hindsight to decide which one was right.
Four years can also be good.
It’s going to be a decision time for many players in the 2019 Draft class, if it hasn’t already. While we’ve seen only 60 members make their debuts in the past four years, and know more are on the way, the top players are already in the NHL and approaching second contracts.
The second contract is a big deal for both players and NHL clubs. For the players, it’s their first chance to make money with an entry-level contract that artificially underpays them a huge amount. The clubs see it as their last, best chance to get a good deal for their up-and-coming players, a good chance to buy out several years of free agent, or both.
More will certainly join this summer, but there are currently only four members of the 2019 Draft who have signed long-term second contracts (five to eight seasons, which buy out UFA seasons). They are Jack Hughes, Dylan Cozens, Matt Boldy and Cole Caufield, who signed his seven-year contract this week.
Here’s a rundown of what those deals look like:
It’s curious how Boldy’s deal yields both the lightest total cap hit and total value. There are of course reasons for this. Boldy’s deal only buys out two UFA years, while Hughes, Cozens and Caufield buy out more. That is a considerable added value at the end of that contract.
But in terms of a team’s value for money through most of a great player’s prime, Boldy’s $7 million cap hit will look like a bargain as we see more of these deals being made.
Of course, Hughes is going to be the gold standard of this design class, and his contract will be too. After all, there’s a reason why he became No. 1 in draft. In the first year of Hughes’ deal, he scored 43 goals and 99 points in 78 games, an MVP-worthy performance from the 21-year-old center.
No one will topple Hughes as top of the class anytime soon. Still, four years into the 2019 Draft, Boldy already stands as the second-best player the class has produced, at least by some standards.
We may not even be that far from dropping that qualifier. Only Hughes (87), Caufield (53), Trevor Zegras (49) and Cozens (48) have more goals than Boldy’s 46 goals. Hughes (207), Zegras (139) and Cozens (119) are the only ones with more points.
These numbers are also just raw totals without factoring in the gap in games played between Boldy and the top names in this draft class. On a game-by-game basis, here’s how Boldy stacks up in the top-5 scorers of 2019 over the past two years, when most of them made their debuts:
Even this season, a “down” year from Boldy in which he struggled vigorously through a good number of games, his 31 goals still tied with Cozens for second in class, and his 63 points tied for fourth. And that’s just based on points, which we know don’t tell the whole story.
Looking at metrics that give a more holistic view of their value, we turn to Evolving Hockey’s Standings Points Above Replacement model. According to that, here’s how the top of the class stack up in SPAR for their careers:
1. Hugo, 13.8
2. It was, 8.2
3. Kirby Roof, 4.7
4. Moritz Seider, 4.6
5.Philip Tomasino, 4.3
6. Cozens, 4.1
7.Alex Newhook, 3.5
T-8. Caufield, 3.4
T-8. Zegras, 3.4
10. Rafael Harvey Pinard, 2.8
Not only is Boldy the second most valuable player in the class of 2019, he’s not even very close. Even this year’s Boldy has been more valuable than almost anyone at best. The top five individual SPAR seasons by everyone from the 2019 class at any given time is broken down as follows:
1.Hughes 2022-23: 6.8
2.Hughes 2021-22: 4.9
3. 2021-22 Was: 4.7
4. Dates 2021-22: 4.2
5. 2022-23 Was: 3.5
That’s right, even Boldy’s worst season to date was not only better than almost anyone else’s, it would be enough to match or surpass all but five players’ careers in this draft class to date. Boldy’s career value doubles Cozens and does more than Caufield, Zegras and anyone else.
All for the low, low price of $7 million per season during its prime. These lengthy second contracts aren’t getting any cheaper, so expect Boldy’s deal to be a fantastic bargain for the next seven years. Even if it only buys out two years of UFA status, sticking that figure at $7 million instead of having him sign a bridging deal, then hitting a home run in his third contract numbers to save the Wild an incredible amount of money.
Instead, it’s the Wild who hit back-to-back Jacks when it came to Boldy. The first was to get the second best player in the class all the way to 12th. This contract is another sky-high shot, and both should only look better with time.
