



On May 28, 2023, Fan ZhengdongWorld number 1 Table tennis (TT) player from China, won theMen's singles title op the International Table Tennis Federation 2023 (ITTF) World Table Tennis (WTT) Beat championshipsChina Wang Chuqin (world number 2) in the final held in Durban, South Africa. This marks Fan Zhendong's 2nd Singles title at the WTT Championship and won the St. Bride Vase Trophy for Men's Singles.

He previously won the 2021 singles title in Houston, United States of America (USA). This also marks China’s 10th men’s singles title at the WTT Championship since 2005. 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, 57th edition of the WTT Championship, was held from 20 to 28 May 2023 in Durban, South Africa. About fan Zhengdong i. FanZhendong won the gold medal in the team event and the silver medal in the men’s singles event. ii. With this victory, he also became world champion 8 times: 4 times (2014, 2016, 2018, 2022) in team events, and twice in singles (2021 and 2023) and twice in doubles (2017 and 2023). Men’s Doubles: Fan Zhendong teamed up with Wang Chuqin to win the men’s doubles title by beating South Korea’s Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon. They received the Iran Cup, the men’s doubles trophy.

the men’s doubles trophy. Wang Chuqin, who appeared in men’s singles for the first time, won the mixed doubles and men’s doubles titles (partnering Fan Zhendong) in the 2023 ITTF tournament. Chinese sun Yingsha won her first Womens Singles title: World No. 1 Women’s TT Player, Sun Yingshafrom China, won the Women’s singles title at the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTT) by defeating her compatriot Chen Meng (World No. 4). This is her first-ever women’s singles title at the WTT Championship.

She received the Geist Price- women’s singles trophy. About sun Yingsha: i. In 2017, Sun Yingsha scored her first singles win on the ITTF World Tour at the Japan Open in Tokyo. ii. In 2019, she won the doubles at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. iii. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, she won a silver medal in women’s singles. Women’s doubles: Chen Meng and Wang Yidi of China won the women’s doubles title by defeating Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee of South Korea. They received the WJPope Trophy – Women’s Doubles trophy. Mixed Doubles: Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, the world number one mixed doubles champion, won the mixed doubles title at the 2023 Championship by defeating Japan’s HinaHayata and TomokazuHarimoto. With this win, the pair has retained their mixed doubles title after previously winning the 2021 title in Houston, USA.

2023 championship winners: Event Winner runners Men's singles FanZhendong (China) Wang Chuqin (China) Women's Singles Sun Yingsha (China) Chen Meng (China) Men's double Wang Chuqin and FanZhendong (China) Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon (South Korea) Ladies double Chen Meng and Wang Yidi (China) Shin Yu-bin and Jeon Ji-hee (South Korea) Mixed doubles Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha (China) HinaHayata and Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://affairscloud.com/2023-ittf-world-table-tennis-championships-chinas-fan-zhendong-wins-mens-singles-title/

