WTC final: ‘Follow-on’ is a great humiliation in Test cricket. Can India avoid this today? – News





India’s hopes are pinned on Ajinkya Rahane making Test comeback after more than a year KS Bharat (left) from India and Ajinkya Rahane leave the field at the end of the matchday. AFP published: Fri 9 June 2023, 10:18 am Last updated: Fri 9 June 2023, 10:33 am Few things in cricket are as humiliating as a follow-on to a top team. So what is ‘follow-on’ in Test Cricket? If the team batting second in a five-day test match falls 200 runs short of the rival team’s total in the first innings, it may be forced to start the second innings immediately. If the Indian team, who finished the second day of the World Test Championship final on 151 for five in answer to Australia’s first innings tally of 469, fails to make at least 270 runs, then the Aussie captain Pat Cummins may ask his counterpart Rohit Sharma to follow suit. So with only five wickets in hand on a seam pitch against the formidable Australian attack, India still needs 119 runs to avoid the follow-on. Could India avoid this today? READ ALSO: Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out), who is making a Test comeback, is the only recognized batsman to remain unbeaten on the second day when the rest of India’s best batsmen had no answer to Australia’s brilliance with the ball. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja did score 48 yesterday, but he had quite a few chances before being sacked by Nathan Lyon. Wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat, who is only playing his fifth test match, was unbeaten on day two alongside Rahane on stumps. With India trailing from number eight Shardul Thakur, Rahane and Bharat would have to bat long hours today to build a great partnership for the team to have a chance of avoiding the successor. But the Australians are confident they will take early wickets today. “We’re in a really good place so hopefully we can take a few more wickets tomorrow morning,” said pace bowler Scot Boland. Sky Sports. “The field is going up and down a bit, so it should be harder tomorrow (Friday) for the Indian batters.” A team that follows often loses the game by large margins, sometimes without letting the other team bat again, which they call an innings defeat in Test cricket. With this being the final of the World Test Championship, where the top two teams have qualified after a two-year cycle, it would be the greatest shame for India to lose the game without Australia batting again in the second innings .

