Nantucket Stream | Boys Tennis drives doubles to quarterfinal status





David Cheever saw the excitement the island showed as teams such as the varsity volleyball team and boys’ hockey team went on long, successful playoff runs. He admired that and appreciated the success of each of those teams. Seeing what the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams are doing as they stay alive in their state tournaments, he’s proud to say his team is enjoying similar success after a 3-2 victory over #10 Hopedale on Wednesday to advance to the Misc . 4 state quarterfinals. That was crazy, Cheever said of his team’s victory. I was out but got to watch the boys’ hockey game when they were winning on their home ice and the kids went crazy in the bleachers and the hockey players crashed into the boards. Then I was at a volleyball game when that team won this year and the kids went crazy. And now we had one on the tennis courts. It’s just been a great year for Nantucket sports. It’s just so amazing and so much fun for the kids. These are memories that will last forever for these kids. Following the Whalers Round of 32 victory over Seekonk last week, Cheever said that to advance in the state tournament, his team would need their doubles to continue producing positive results. The Whalers got those results on Wednesday, which ultimately led to their 3-2 win. Henry Kathawala and Hunter Gross made up Nantucket’s first combination, while Hawkin Edwardes and Aidan Sullivan, who won the match for Nantucket, represented their second combination. Kathawala and Gross won their match in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. That duo has been strong since Kathawala made the switch to doubles halfway through the season. Those two played phenomenally, Cheever said. Henry plays with such confidence and just goes off on kids. They showed good teamwork and sportsmanship. They have really grown into a very solid doubles team.

Edwardes and Sullivan lost the first set 6-7 but showed impressive mental toughness to rally in set two to secure a 6-4 win that didn’t come easily. In set three, they won 6-2 and were the last game to finish. Everyone is watching that game right now as Aidan serves. In the third set it was 3-2. I told Aidan to just exhale and serve. This is a momentum point. He’s got a great serve and then Hawkin at the net will jump on anything and slam it down someone’s throat. Sure enough, they won and you could just feel the momentum shift. I thought that game was over 4-2, even though it ended 6-2. That was an important moment. As for the singles, the third single Nik Krastev was the only winner. He won his match in straight sets, but had to earn every point. The first set was won 7-6 and the second set 6-4. Nik had the mental aspect and I never thought that would come out of my mouth, Cheever said with a laugh while discussing Krastev’s strong play on Wednesday. Nik was down 5-1 in that first set and he just fought back. He stomped the guy in the second set and overall he just played great. He got balls where the point seemed to be over, but he got it back in play. He just played a great, great game. While first single Quinn Keating couldn’t win his match (lost in straight sets 4-6, 4-6), Cheever was delighted with his performance. Quinn went up against a big, huge kid who’s had a million lessons and Quinn was just awesome, Cheever said. Quinn kept adjusting his game and played a great game. He gave it his all and had a great game.” Boyan Kalpazanov, the Whalers’ second single, lost his match in straight sets 1-6, 2-6. Boyan learned that you can have the best shots on the field and on the other side there may be a boy who just figures out how to beat you in some way, someone who is unorthodox. That was a learning experience for Boyan as he has to learn the mental aspect of the game. The Whalers will now look to make it to the state semifinals when they travel to Cohasset to face the #2 Skippers on Friday, June 9 at 4 p.m.

