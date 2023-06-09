Sports
How strong is the core of the Wild? -Minnesota Wilderness
Most of the offseason chatter around the Minnesota Wild is about the free agents they could sign. With so many contracts expiring, fans seem to have a sense of urgency. While everyone waits for news of a new player they’ve signed, let’s keep in mind the core players the Wild already has under contract. The salary cap is obviously an issue, but Minnesota has been strategic about who they sign for longer contracts, and it has strengthened the core of the team.
Minnesota’s longest contract belongs to Matt Boldy. He made big news with the seven-year, $49 million deal he signed in January. Boldy’s superstar skills and young age (22) mean he probably has a lot more untapped potential. There will be growing pains, as we learned in the playoffs. But there will also be moments of great play, such as the performance of 14 goals and 21 points in the 15 games following Kirill Kaprizov’s injury.
Joel Eriksson Ek, 26, has six years left on his contract and is one of the key players in the team due to his all-rounder style of play. Not only does Eriksson Ek play in both special teams and is one of the first players to play 3-on-3 in extra time, but he is also developing into a great center. While his faceoff percentage started in the low 40s early in his career, last year it was 49.4%. That’s still not great, but he’s showing steady improvement. In his 7 NHL seasons, Eriksson Ek has improved his faceoff percentage every year.
When Freddie Gaudreau signed a five-year extension this season, there were mixed reviews. Sometimes it’s hard to see Gaudreau’s contributions because he’s a silent player. But that’s the point. The roles he takes on are mostly overshadowed by Boldy’s flashy game. While everyone watches Boldy line up around the net, Gaudreau plays an important defensive play that goes unnoticed. The same cannot be said about shootings. Gaudreau emerged as the team’s ringer last year, much to everyone’s surprise. His contribution to the team has grown steadily thanks to his reliable consistency.
Jonas Brodin has Minnesota’s other five-year contract. It’s not hard to understand why he’s a core player. One of the best shutdown defenders in the league, Brodin can keep up with some of the fastest forwards even when skating backwards. Combine that with his excellent play reading ability, and he is one of the most underrated defenders in the league. De Wild has five more years with him. While he may be playing with a new partner next season, it shouldn’t affect his game.
The team captain, Jared Spurgeon, has four years left on his contract. While broadcasters tend to focus on his short stature, he plays an important role in the top-flight defensive duo and locker room. Spurgeon is a strong defensive player who usually quarterbacks one of the power play units. He’s also a great role model, showing that hard work can negate some of the blows a player can take for things like short stature.
Kaprizov holds the shortest term deal within the core group of players. That doesn’t necessarily mean Kaprizov will be team-shopping after this contract expires, but it’s a shorter-term deal to get through the salary cap crisis with a bigger deal waiting for him on the other side. And should there even be an explanation as to why he is an essential part of the Wilds core? If so, just watch one of his highlights.
The Wild has signed these six players for at least the 2025-2026 season. They represent a strong core that Bill Guerin uses as a foundation as he builds the team. Two superstar goalscorers, two jack-of-all-trades centers and two of the best defenders form the core of the long-term roster. The Minnesota core is incredibly strong and will continue to be as they continue to hand out long-term contracts to key players.
