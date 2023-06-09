Delights, All Stars Enter Semifinals at The Poona Club Racquet LEAGUE 2023 – Punekar News





Pune, 9 June 2023: Delights, All Stars compete in the semi-finals of the Poona Club Racquet League hosted by the Poona Club Ltd and played at its Table Tennis, Tennis and Badminton Facilities, Squash Facilities and sponsored by Gravittus Foundation and co-sponsored by Convex. In the quarterfinals, Delights knocked out Sharks 252-227, while All Stars scraped past Lions 235-229 to make it to the semifinals. Below are the results: Quarterfinal Round: Delights bt Sharks 252-227 Badminton: Delights bt Sharks 64-51 (Sonali Shinde/Krish Shah lost to Chetan Ghuwalewala/Prakash Bhootra 06-11; Vinay Rathi/Aryan Sharma lost to Dev Ghuwalewala/Neerav Bafana 13-15; Jaideep Patwardhan/Advika Parmar lost to Krishna Ghuwalewala /Chaitrali Navare 14-15; Ronak Shah/Satish Mundada bt Yuval Gulati/Umeed Kothavala 31-10); Squash: Delights bt Sharks 72-50 (Evana Gada bt Krishna Ghuwalewala 11-05; Jaspreet Singh bt Arsh Thawani 15-14; Karan Patel bt Shishir Gupta 15-04; Krish Dembla bt Ranjith Bala 31-27); Table Tennis: Delights lost to Sharks 50-68 (Anepurna Rathi/Aryan Sharma lost to Krishna Ghuwalewala/Pawan Sadarangani 10-11; Sachin Rathi/Vinay Rathi lost to Vivaan Patil/Rohit Sharma 06-15; Ronak Shah/Neelesh Khandelwal lost to Dev Ghuwalewala/Chetan Ghuwalewala 03-15;Jaideep Patwardhan/Riya Deshpande bt Sunil Asher/Shishir Gupta 31-27); Tennis: Delights bt Sharks 66-58 (Jaspreet Singh/Neelesh Khandelwal lost to Yuval Gulati/Arsh Thawani 07-11; Karan Patel/Vinay Rathi lost to Prakash Bhootra/Ranjith Bala 13-15; Ronak Shah/Ravi Pittie bt Dev Ghuwala/ Shishir Gupta 15-14; Jaideep Patwardhan/Sachin Rathi bt Chetan Ghuwalewala/Krishna Ghuwalewala 31-18); All Stars bt Lions 235-229 Badminton: All Stars lost to Lions 58-69 Shah/Arnav Sathe 10-15; Mrunal Shah/Sanat Parmar lost to Mokshit Porwal/Amarjeet Chhabra 25-31); Squash: All Stars lost to Lions 38-63; Table Tennis: All Stars bt Lions 67-51 (Laila Allana/Adiv Shah lost to Arnav Sathe/Tanuushri 09-11; Kiran Sanghvi/Dhiren Shah lost to Anil Hingorani/Rishikesh Adhikari 12-15; Param Lunawat/Sanjay Shrivastava bt Mokshit Porwal / Pankaj Shah 15-11;Mrunal Shah/Rashid Khorshedi bt Ajay Jadhav/Trilok Thadani 31-14); Tennis: All Stars bt Lions 72-46 (Sanjay Shrivastava/Darien Mazda bt Pankaj Shah/Jeel Shah 11-07; Kiran Sonawane/Kiran Sanghvi bt Mokshit Porwal/Pavit Patheja 15-11; Mrunal Shah/Abhijeet Ganu bt Chirag Sabunani/Anil Hingorani 15-09; Aishwarya Shrivastva/Sohail Sanghvi bt Ajay Jadhav/Rishikesh Adhikari 31-19). read more

