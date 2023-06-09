Three Hokies invited to US Women’s U20 National Team tryouts





VONKEN, Md.Virginia Tech will be well represented at the upcoming US Women’s U20 National Team tryouts Sara Gresham , Ella Rishko And Jocelyn Torres have earned invitations to participate. Nearly 100 of the country’s top lacrosse players will be coming to US Lacrosse headquarters next month for team tryouts. The tryouts will be held from July 7-9 in preparation for the World Championship to be held in Hong Kong, China from August 15-25, 2024. Virginia Tech will be well represented at the upcoming US Women’s U20 National Team tryoutsAndhave earned invitations to participate. Nearly 100 of the country’s top lacrosse players will be coming to US Lacrosse headquarters next month for team tryouts. The tryouts will be held from July 7-9 in preparation for the World Championship to be held in Hong Kong, China from August 15-25, 2024. All three Hokies were named to the 2023 ACC All-Freshman team after impressive rookie campaigns. A native of Long Valley, NJ, Gresham set a new program record for single-season tick checks (111). Hailing from Rehoboth Beach, Del., Rishko was second on the team in scoring (44 goals), including two seven-goal games against ACC opponents Louisville and Pitt. A goalie from Glenelg, Md., Torres started all 19 games for Virginia Tech and posted a .453 save percentage. “I am so proud that three of our phenomenal freshmen were selected to attend the U20 tryouts,” said the Virginia Tech head coach. Kristen Skiera said on the announcement. “All three made their mark on the ACC lacrosse landscape during their freshman season, and are young but proven and hungry competitors. The tryouts will be another great opportunity for them to play among the best of the best. We are so proud that Virginia Tech will be represented at the tryouts by these three talented young women.” Skiera was part of the 2003 world champion team while serving as assistant head coach Shannon Jacobitt was on the 2011 championship-winning team. Kelly Amonte Hiller, who last month led Northwestern to the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship, her eighth national title as head coach, will become the head coach of the US team. Previously, as head coach, she led the US women’s U19 team to the 2019 World Cup. Her staff includes Angela McMahon (manager), Tim McCormack (assistant coach), Michelle Tumolo (assistant coach), and Ann Elliott Whidden (assistant coach). Historically, the U19 women’s U.S. women won five of the seven world championships hosted by World Lacrosse from 1995 through 2019. World Lacrosse has since adjusted the age groups for this championship to the U20 age level. The 99 players invited to the tryout come from 14 states and the District of Columbia and represent 29 colleges through their current teams or commitments. This will be the most experienced team in US history with the rise in age levels, and 37 of the players invited to tryouts have made USA Select teams in the past two years as part of the National Team Development Program . The US women’s national teams train and play with the best products from Nike Lacrosse (apparel and footwear), Enovis (formerly DJO – sports bracing) and groundbreaking, high-performance equipment from Cascade/Maverik, Gait Lacrosse and STX .

In addition to these partners, Gatorade, MedStar Health, National Center for Safety Initiatives and Stryker are official sponsors of the US national team program. Team training is also supported by Athletic Republic products. Click for the full list of trial session invites HERE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2023/6/9/lacrosse-three-hokies-invited-to-us-womens-national-team-tryouts.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos