Disney’s Hotstar offers free mobile cricket streaming in India to take on Reliance’s JioCinema





Disneys hotster will offer free streaming of cricket tournaments to mobile users in India, following Reliance’s JioCinema similar approach that helped attract millions of viewers. On Friday, Disney+ Hotstar announced it would lift the paywall on the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup live streams, allowing all mobile viewers to watch these two tournaments for free in the cricket-loving country. The move comes just days after JioCinema broke Hotstar’s long-time record of simultaneous views. JioCinema reached over 32 million simultaneous viewers last week for the final of the 16th edition of the Indian Cricket League (IPL) cricket tournament, far surpassing Hotstar’s previous record of 25 million simultaneous views. Reliance’s platform offered its users free cricket streaming, which contributed to the new record. “By making the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe it will help us grow the overall ecosystem,” said Sajith Sivanandan, head of Disney+ Hotstar, in a prepared statement. Disney+ Hotstar lost its streaming rights for IPL matches for five years until 2027 to JioCinema last year. The shift saw the latter start streaming the cricket tournament for free this year. JioCinema’s winning of IPL rights has negatively impacted Hotstar India, its largest market with about 53 million subscribers. The platform has lost 8.4 million subscribers since October last year, with a significant drop of 4.6 million subscribers in the quarter ending March alone, according to Disney’s recent earnings report. Average revenue per subscriber also dropped from 74 cents in the March quarter to 59 cents. Viacom18, owner of JioCinema and counts James Murdoch’s Bodhi Tree among its top investors, recently announced partnerships with international entertainment giants Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal to expand the catalog available on JioCinema’s streaming platform. JioCinema has also recently introduced a premium subscription to deliver international content for around $12 (999 Indian Rupees) per year. However, the platform has not yet announced that it plans to offer cricket streaming below its paid tier. That said, Hotstar’s game with free mobile cricket streaming could help the platform grab some attention from JioCinema and grow its viewership, as well as generate some revenue from local ads.

