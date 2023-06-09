Sports
2024 schedule announced by the Big Ten
The Big Ten have made a big announcement with their 2024 Big Ten conference football schedule.
Chief operating officer Kerry Kenny, commissioner Tony Petitti and Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith went on B1G Live with Big Ten Network hosts Howard Griffth and Mike Hall and announced the 2024 Big Ten football schedule.
The announcement came with a different scheduling method for the 2024 season. With a flexible and protected rival(s) format, almost every school like UCLA will have an annual protected rival opponent like USC. There are exceptions as Penn State has no protected rivalries and Iowa has three. The Bruins will play one regular opponent each year in USC to help protect their traditional rivalry with crosstown rival the Trojans. As of 2024, this will bring an end to the East-West division.
The Big Ten will once again play nine conference games, but the flexible and protected rivals format model creates more flexibility for future schedules and the goal is to create competitive balance, fair home and away rotations between schools and especially for schools like UCLA, help minimizing long-distance travel on a weekly basis.
Let’s take a look at the 2024 UCLA football schedule.
Week 1
matchup
UCLA Bruins football
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football
Last four matches between these two schools: UCLA has won all four games between these two schools dating back to 1935.
Last two matches between these two schools: The Bruins have won their last two games against Hawaii in 2021 and 2017.
Current win streak: UCLA has won the last four games between these two schools, with a four-game winning streak in this series between these two schools.
Last meeting between both schools: UCLA defeated Hawaii at home by a final score of 44-10 in 2021.
Week 2
No game schedule for week two.
|
