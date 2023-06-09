Sports
Tennis-Swiatek aims for third title, Muchova wants to ruin the party
PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) – Top seed Iga Swiatek will attempt to win her third French Open title in four years on Saturday, joining an exclusive club of three-time winners including Serena Williams and Monica Seles.
But the 22-year-old Pole faces an unexpected hurdle in the final with unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova battling injuries and chances to book her first Grand Slam finals place.
Swiatek is the overwhelming favourite, unlocking the secrets of Paris clay court with a modern game that encompasses aggressive play, sublime movement and unparalleled ball perception and anticipation.
She has cemented her status as the world’s best player, having also won the US Open title last year.
With the ability to fire off winners even under extreme pressure, Swiatek has few real challengers in the women’s game right now.
She’s not the muscular athlete that Williams was, but what she lacks in raw strength she makes up for in sheer athleticism, her game earning the nickname “Iga’s Bagel Factory” for her ability to dominate matches and win sets without her opponent gets. on the scoreboard.
On Saturday, however, she faces a different puzzle than the one she solves week in and week out during the tour.
26-year-old Muchova, whose career was plagued by injuries, stunned the tennis world by beating world number two Aryna Sabalenka in three sets after saving a match point in their semifinal on Thursday.
ALLROUND GAME
That was where the world could really see what her game is all about.
It’s not a baseline force that has dominated the sport for a long time.
“I really like her game, honestly,” Swiatek said of her opponent, who beat the Pole in their only meeting in 2019.
“I really respect her, and she is a player who can do anything. She has a great feeling. She can also speed up the game.”
“She plays with that kind of freedom in her movements and has great technique. So I’ve been watching her games and I feel like I know her game pretty well.”
Muchova doesn’t like to be pushed back and certainly doesn’t have a one-dimensional game.
Against Sabalenka, she used her amazing one-handed backhand to counter her opponent’s tremendous power on the forehand.
She also landed drop shots to force her to the net where she outclassed the Belarusian, demonstrating what is arguably the most natural volleying ability in the women’s game.
“I think I have it like that in everything in life, I don’t really want to be like anyone else,” Muchova said.
Her career record against the top three players speaks for itself, winning all five encounters and losing none.
Whether she can replicate that form against Swiatek remains to be seen, but for those lucky fans on Court Philippe Chatrier, the stage is set for a clash of styles and what could prove to be the most entertaining match of the entire tournament.
Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Edited by Toby Davis
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.
