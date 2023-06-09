In Numbers: 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

There were many reasons to be enthralled by the game at the recently completed 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, not least because we had two medal games that have never happened before. Canada and Germany have played for gold once before – in the very first Ice Hockey World Championship in 1930! And when Latvia dramatically took the bronze, beating the USA in the third rally and in overtime, the streets of Riga turned into a hockey festival that continued until the country’s president declared a national holiday the next day!

The combined attendance in Tampere (34 games, 275,230) and Riga (30 games, 166,655) was 441,885. It could have been a little better, but it showed that the IIHF had come out of COVID in good shape and that the fan base across Europe was as strong as ever. Last year there were 356,955 attendees in Helsinki and Tampere. In 2013 (Stockholm, Helsinki) there were about 428,000. In 2006, when Riga was a solo host, that number was 331,626. Tampere hosted for the seventh time, but we can now safely say that Riga is a city that can host with some regularity. We have always known that the Latvian fans travel well, but now we know that they can host as well.

And when they host, they do it on record, it seems. The Fan Zone in both cities attracted 316,502 visitors during the tournament, including 220,000 in Riga. That averages more than 24,000 per day, making it the most popular sports festival in Latvian history.

Aerial view of the Official Fan Zone in Riga. © Organizing Committee

The games were close across the board. Barring a few outbursts, the numbers show that 47 of the 64 matches were decided by three goals or less. And comebacks were common, not rare. Remember the very first game where the receiving Finns scored first against the USA, then the Americans rallied for a 4-1 victory. The USA, in turn, suffered two heartbreaking defeats via comebacks later in the tournament, missing out on the gold medal game when the Germans scored late with an extra striker and then won in overtime. Just 24 hours later, the Latvians did the same.

In between, comebacks accounted for no less than 25 wins in the 64 games played. No first goal was safe; no clue was safe. The tournament showed an evenness in the game that we haven’t seen for a long time, and although Hungary and Slovenia underperformed and got relegated, even they showed struggle in most games and entered most games. The question of whether 16 teams belong nowadays has one clear answer: yes.

Players also contributed to the statistics pages. Andres Ambuhl extended his record for top-level tournaments (18) and games played (131), while one of the tournament’s heroes, Latvian goalkeeper Arturs Silovs, scored 601:00 in goal, the second highest tally in the history of IIHF WM. Silovs was named tournament MVP, the first time this honor has been bestowed on a Latvian for a top-level IIHF tournament. Indeed, he is the first Latvian to be named Directorate Award winner or named to the Media All-Star team, regardless of position, every year, every event.

The IIHF’s new tracking system also proved exciting in its own way, showing the game in a new light and yielding some interesting numbers of its own. Recall that three of the top five fastest skaters were Canadian, starting with Jake Neighbors, who clocked a top speed of 37.63 mph. Close behind him followed the Slovak Viliam Cacho (37.59 km/h), Joe Veleno (CAN, 37.31 km/h), Peyton Krebs (CAN, 37.24 km/h) and the 37-year-old wonder of the Czech Republic , Roman Cervenka, 37.2 km/H.

Do you notice anything about those names? All played in Group B of Riga. Something in the water? The same goes for the hardest shot, except that the top shot was recorded by Nicolas Matinpalo (Group A) of Finland, who shot the biscuit at 164.64 km/h, the fastest in the tournament. Not far behind was the Swiss Gaetan Haas with 163.69 km/h and two Slovenians, Jan Urbas (163.22 km/h) and Robert Sabolic (162.76 km/h). Rounding out the top five was another Swiss/Group B player, Andrea Glausser with 160.52 km/h.

Nicolas Matinpalo from team Finland. © IIHF / Matt Zamboni

Not surprisingly, the best passers were all defenders, starting with German superstar Moritz Seider, who won a silver medal. The 22-year-old converted a whopping 391 passes in ten games, an average of 39 per game! He was way ahead of the second most prolific passer, Sweden’s Henrik Tommernes, who went tape-to-tape 296 times. At 295 was Latvia’s Uvis Balinskis, and fourth in this category was Canada’s MacKenzie Weegar (290), followed by American Scott Perunovich (277).

Defenders also dominated time-on-ice stats. Veteran Dane Jesper Jensen Aabo clocked an average of 25:13 per game, which certainly required an amazing level of conditioning. Second was the Norwegian blueliner Johannes Johannesen at 24:05 and teammate Emil Lilleberg at 23:10. Fourth was Weegar, 22:51, who helped Canada win gold in his first-ever tournament for Canada, and fifth on ice time was another Dane, Markus Lauridsen, 22:48.

In total, the 64 games that made up the IIHF WM 2023 were broadcast to 154 countries. The Finnish-Sweden game achieved over 70% market share on MTV and C More, which translates to 1.5 million viewers. Four of the Czech Republic’s qualifying round matches had a million viewers on Ceska Televize. The numbers made no sense on social media. The IIHF had over 187 million impressions and grew in virtually every area during the tournament.

And last but not least, the numbers that perhaps mean the most: volunteers. Riga had 550 volunteers and Tampere 750. These 1,300 fans took vacations from work, working long hours for the IIHF, the players and the organizing committee to make sure the tournament ran smoothly. Without them there is no Ambuhl record, no fastest shot, no millions of viewers.

Volunteers at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. © Organizing Committee

The 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship was a success on ice and beyond, and these numbers prove it.