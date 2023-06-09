2023 ACC Women’s Tennis Awards Announced





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Fiona Crawley of North Carolina has been selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Year and Diana Shnaider of NC State has been named freshman of the year. The two, along with NC State’s ACC Coach of the Year Simon Earnshaw, highlight the 2023 All-ACC Teams. The honor, announced Friday, was determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches. Crawley – the No. 1 player in the country – finished her season with an overall record of 46-3, including an 18-2 for the No. 1 singles ranking. She helped lead North Carolina to its first-ever NCAA Championship in May, as well as the Tar Heels’ fourth consecutive and seventh overall Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Indoor National Championship. She was also crowned the 2022 ITA Indoor Singles Champion last fall and won the 2023 NCAA Doubles Championship with teammate Carson Tanguilig. The junior from San Antonio, Texas, earned ITA All-America honors in both singles and doubles and was also named a Honda Sport Award finalist. With 123 singles wins, she ranks sixth all-time in UNC program history. Shnaider finished the season ranked No. 4 in the ITA rankings, helping her team to the 2023 Women’s Tennis ACC Championship and a second NCAA finish. The Moscow, Russia native earned a 20-3 record for the No. 1 ranking in singles. Shnaider’s victory over Crawley in the ACC tournament helped the Wolfpack to its first victory over the Tar Heels in 25 years. She was named the ACC Tournament MVP for her efforts. Shnaider earned ITA All-America honors in both singles and doubles. By qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, Shnaider was part of NC State’s largest group of bids in program history. Earnshaw led NC State to its first-ever ACC Championship, as well as its first-place NCAA Championship game. The Wolfpack recorded 21 wins over ranked opponents, including 14 over top-25 programs. Earnshaw also recorded his 900th career win with a 6–1 victory over No. 15 Oklahoma on February 4. NC State earned its highest preseason ranking in program history at No. 3 and maintained a spot among the top-16 teams nationally through the season. The Wolfpack came in at number 4 in the final ITA rankings, along with four learned athletes in the top-20 singles rankings and two in the top-11 doubles rankings. ACC Player of the Year:Fiona Crawley, North Carolina

ACC Freshman of the Year:Diana Schneider, NC State

ACC Coach of the Year:Simon Earnshaw, NC State First-team All-ACC Singles Chloe Beck, Duke***

Carol Lee, Georgia Tech**

Alexa Noel, Miami

Reese Brantmeier, North Carolina

Fiona Crawley, North Carolina***

Diana Schneider, N.C. State Second-team All-ACC Singles Kylie Bilchev, Georgia Tech**

Carson Tanguilig, North Carolina**

Amelia Rajecki, NC state

Alana Smith, NC state

Natasha Subhash, Virginia***

?zlemUslu, Virginia Tech Third-team All-ACC singles Georgia Drummy, Hertog***

Emma Jackson, Duke**

Isabella Pfennig, Miami***

Anika Yarlagadda, North Carolina

Page Freeman, Notre Dame**

Casie Wooten, Wake Forest First team All-ACC doubles Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina

Carson Tanguilig and Fiona Crawley, North Carolina

Diana Schneider and Alana Smith, NC State Second-Team All-ACC Doubles Nell Miller and Amelia Rajecki, NC State

Julia Adams and Melody Collard, Virginia

Anna Brylin and Brooke Killingsworth, Wake Forest Third Team All-ACC Doubles Chloe Beck and Ellie Coleman, Duke

Alexa Noel and Isabella Pfennig, Miami

Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash, Virginia? * denotes number of career All-ACC awards

