Sports
Aussie cricket legend Steve Waugh gives David Warner a warning about his Test cricket future
Aussie cricketing legend Steve Waugh gives David Warner a warning as pressured opener counts down to his retirement from Test cricket
- David Warner needs to keep scoring points for Australia
- That’s the view of cricketing legend Steve Waugh
- Warner, 36, recently announced he will retire in January
- Including the upcoming Ashes series, which is eight tests away
Steve Waugh says there are no guarantees that David Warner will meet his target retirement date from Test cricket in Sydney next year unless he continues to score points.
Ahead of the World Test Championship final against India currently underway at The Oval, Australia’s opener nominated the third Test against Pakistan at the SCG in January 2024 as his swan song.
“It’s not a bad idea to get it there, but that (Sydney) Test is (eight) Test matches away,” said former Test captain Waugh.
‘In top sport, no one is guaranteed two or three matches.’
Warner, 36, managed just 95 runs at a meager average of 9.5 on his last visit to England.
Aussie cricket great Steve Waugh (pictured) says there are no guarantees David Warner will reach his scheduled retirement date from Test cricket in Sydney in January unless he keeps scoring points
Warner, 36, will need to score in the Ashes against England – on his last visit to the UK he managed just 95 runs at an average of 9.50
He made 43 in the first innings of the current match at The Oval and has only reached triple figures in his 33 Test innings since January 2020.
“It’s good that he’s let people know his plan, but that doesn’t guarantee he’ll make it to Sydney,” Waugh said.
‘Everyone knows that as a professional cricketer you are judged on performance and that you are not guaranteed a place just because you have (previously) scored a lot or taken a lot of wickets.
“You still have to perform.
“At least we have a clear picture of when he will be ready, and maybe it will give the selectors some room to plan for the future.”
In November 2003, Waugh told a press conference that he would retire from Test cricket at the end of that summer’s four-match series against India, with his farewell appearance also scheduled for his home ground in Sydney.
His final Test innings of 80 saw Australia save the game and draw the series 1–1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Waugh said his situation was “a little different” from Warner’s.
David Warner (pictured, with wife Candice) made his Test debut in December 2011 and has plundered over 8000 runs to top the chart for Australia
“I was pretty much forced to make a decision at that point,” he said. “I was told I had to make a statement. It was not my plan to make a statement.”
Waugh was in Brisbane on Friday to reveal details about the upcoming reality TV series The Hunt, dubbed the cricket version of Australian Idol.
From October in India, teams of 16 are selected from 50-player squads.
Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Arab Emirates will also participate in season one and the teams will meet to play a tournament.
Brisbane’s Marist College, where former Australia opener Matthew Hayden attended school, will host the Australian aspirants in January.
Former international Brad Hogg is already scouring remote Western Australia for indigenous talent and will play a similar role in the other participating countries.
“It’s about nurturing, finding and giving kids opportunities they might not otherwise have had to reach their potential,” Waugh said.
“And to hear their backstories, to know where they come from… I find that fascinating.
“My dream is that someone from the suburbs of Kolkata will get an IPL contract.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-12176791/Aussie-cricket-legend-Steve-Waugh-gives-David-Warner-warning-Test-cricket-future.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modis’ state visit will set new benchmark for bilateral ties, Pentagon says
- The Charleston County Parks Summer Fun Series Returns in June on Lowcountry Weekend
- Aussie cricket legend Steve Waugh gives David Warner a warning about his Test cricket future
- How fast and cheap fashion is polluting the planet
- Visual merchandising and technology merge to energize the experience at #RICE23
- Magnitude 3 7 earthquake hits Assam 39 km west of Tezpur Ladakh earthquake No injuries reported
- Speculation is rife that Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead the PTI without Imran Khan
- Publication of Boris Johnson’s resignation list
- What can business visitors do in the UK? | business immigration
- Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez confirmed as U.S. Marshal
- 24 new fiction books to read this summer
- Boosting North Carolina Small Business