Aussie cricket legend Steve Waugh gives David Warner a warning about his Test cricket future

Including the upcoming Ashes series, which is eight tests away

David Warner needs to keep scoring points for Australia

Steve Waugh says there are no guarantees that David Warner will meet his target retirement date from Test cricket in Sydney next year unless he continues to score points.

Ahead of the World Test Championship final against India currently underway at The Oval, Australia’s opener nominated the third Test against Pakistan at the SCG in January 2024 as his swan song.

“It’s not a bad idea to get it there, but that (Sydney) Test is (eight) Test matches away,” said former Test captain Waugh.

‘In top sport, no one is guaranteed two or three matches.’

Warner, 36, managed just 95 runs at a meager average of 9.5 on his last visit to England.

He made 43 in the first innings of the current match at The Oval and has only reached triple figures in his 33 Test innings since January 2020.

“It’s good that he’s let people know his plan, but that doesn’t guarantee he’ll make it to Sydney,” Waugh said.

‘Everyone knows that as a professional cricketer you are judged on performance and that you are not guaranteed a place just because you have (previously) scored a lot or taken a lot of wickets.

“You still have to perform.

“At least we have a clear picture of when he will be ready, and maybe it will give the selectors some room to plan for the future.”

In November 2003, Waugh told a press conference that he would retire from Test cricket at the end of that summer’s four-match series against India, with his farewell appearance also scheduled for his home ground in Sydney.

His final Test innings of 80 saw Australia save the game and draw the series 1–1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Waugh said his situation was “a little different” from Warner’s.

David Warner (pictured, with wife Candice) made his Test debut in December 2011 and has plundered over 8000 runs to top the chart for Australia

“I was pretty much forced to make a decision at that point,” he said. “I was told I had to make a statement. It was not my plan to make a statement.”

Waugh was in Brisbane on Friday to reveal details about the upcoming reality TV series The Hunt, dubbed the cricket version of Australian Idol.

From October in India, teams of 16 are selected from 50-player squads.

Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Arab Emirates will also participate in season one and the teams will meet to play a tournament.

Brisbane’s Marist College, where former Australia opener Matthew Hayden attended school, will host the Australian aspirants in January.

Former international Brad Hogg is already scouring remote Western Australia for indigenous talent and will play a similar role in the other participating countries.

“It’s about nurturing, finding and giving kids opportunities they might not otherwise have had to reach their potential,” Waugh said.

“And to hear their backstories, to know where they come from… I find that fascinating.

“My dream is that someone from the suburbs of Kolkata will get an IPL contract.”