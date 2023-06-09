BYU football player earns 1st Team All-Big 12 from Phil Steele





PROVO, Utah– BYU football has a transfer portal class that is among the best in the country. The leader of that portal class could be UNLV Transfer which Aidan Robbins returns. Robbins was a rare bright spot for a UNLV team that finished 5-7 in the Mountain West Conference last year. : @theaidanrobbins pic.twitter.com/GVb6enNIN5 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) May 23, 2023 The 6-foot-3, 230-pound running back is coming to BYU with high expectations. He is credited as the starting running back for BYU heading into the 2023 season. BYU’s Aidan Robbins selected as Phil Steele 1st Team All-Big 12 RB Expectations may be even higher for Robbins after Phil Steele dropped his preseason All-Big 12 teams. Steele placed Robbins as a first-team All-Big 12 running back for the 2023 season. He is the only BYU football player to receive 1st Team All-Big 12 recognition. The other first-team comeback in Steele’s conference was Kansas junior Devin Neal. Robbins was a top priority for BYU coaches as he entered the portal after one season in Sin City with the Rebels. There was a previous relationship with Robbins and BYU coaches from when they recruited him as a preliminary recruit during the 2019 cycle. Catch a glimpse of #BYU R. B. Aidan Robbins.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/bu84luKkdt — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 31, 2023 Robbins eventually signed with the hometown Louisville Cardinals after his prep career ended. But he always maintained a relationship with the BYU players who hosted him during his official visit in 2019. Those players included former BYU stars, Zach Wilson and Micah Simon. BYU was the first school to contact Robbins when he entered the portal. Soon after, he committed to the Cougars. Robbins has two more years of eligibility in his collegiate career. He expects to be a major focus of BYU’s 2023 violation. During spring training, Robbins did not participate in the team parts due to wrist surgery he underwent in January. He is expected to be ready for the start of fall camp in August. Steele released the digital version of his magazine this week. The physical copy arrives at Barnes & Noble booths on July 4. Along with Steele’s preview, Athlon Sports placed Robbins as a second-team All-Big 12 selection. BYU football player representing Steele’s All-Big 12 teams Other BYU players who received recognition from Steele’s four All-Big 12 teams in the preseason included punter Ryan Rehkow (2nd team), linebacker Ben Bywater (3rd team), tight end Isaac Rex (4th team), offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (4th team), linebacker Max Tooley (4th team), cornerback Eddie Heckard (4th team), and punt returner Hobbs Nyberg (4th team). The official conference preseason All-Big 12 team will be announced on July 12 during the Big 12 Football Media Days. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper. Take us everywhere. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and keep up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @Mitch_Harper

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kslsports.com/502037/byu-football-player-aidan-robbins-all-big-12-first-team-phil-steele/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos